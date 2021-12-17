Daily Fantasy Football Week 15: Top Picks, Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuel

0 of 3

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

In standard fantasy football, a player getting injured or being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list can wreck a manager's plans and leave them scrambling to fill their lineup. In daily fantasy, it's not nearly as much of an issue.

DFS lineups don't have to be set until Sunday at kickoff, and if you had been planning on utilizing a player who ends up out of action, then it's easy to just pivot to somebody else. That could happen a lot in Week 15, when there are a good number of players who are either injured or out because of COVID-19 protocols.

Still, there are plenty of strong DFS options to consider for your lineup. And some of them are much more likely to help you win some cash than others.

Here are several players you should construct your Week 15 DFS lineup around.