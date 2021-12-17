Daily Fantasy Football Week 15: Top Picks, Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuel

Daily Fantasy Football Week 15: Top Picks, Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuelDecember 17, 2021
In standard fantasy football, a player getting injured or being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list can wreck a manager's plans and leave them scrambling to fill their lineup. In daily fantasy, it's not nearly as much of an issue.
DFS lineups don't have to be set until Sunday at kickoff, and if you had been planning on utilizing a player who ends up out of action, then it's easy to just pivot to somebody else. That could happen a lot in Week 15, when there are a good number of players who are either injured or out because of COVID-19 protocols.
Still, there are plenty of strong DFS options to consider for your lineup. And some of them are much more likely to help you win some cash than others.
Here are several players you should construct your Week 15 DFS lineup around.
Davis Mills, QB, Houston Texans
Davis Mills ($5,400 on DraftKings; $6,800 on FanDuel) is a great value play for Week 15, as the rookie Houston Texans quarterback seems to be improving late in his debut season. Last time out, he set new highs for completions (33) and passing yards (331) and had one touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks.
With Houston eliminated from playoff contention, it's likely going to give Mills plenty of opportunities to air it out so that it can continue to evaluate him to see whether he can be its starting QB for the future. And he should have plenty of success while doing so Sunday, as the Texans are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Houston and Jacksonville should play a competitive game, with each having struggled for much of 2021. Because of that, there's the potential for plenty of points to be scored in a back-and-forth contest.
Mills comes at such a low DFS price that if he can put up more than 300 yards again and throw at least a pair of touchdowns, he would provide tremendous value. Take a chance on him.
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Tennessee Titans
Since Derrick Henry went on injured reserve with a foot injury at the beginning of November, the Titans have been trying to find ways to keep their running game going. Lately, D'Onta Foreman has been stepping up to fill that void, as he's been providing some solid performances.
In Week 12, Foreman had 19 carries for 109 yards against the New England Patriots. After a Week 13 bye, he returned to action by rushing for 47 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season.
There will be a good opportunity for Foreman to keep his momentum going this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he will come at an affordable price in DFS ($5,500 on DraftKings; $5,800 on FanDuel). That makes him a strong value play at running back, especially if he has his best showing yet.
The Steelers are allowing 139.5 rushing yards per game, which is the third-most in the NFL. Expect a big game from Foreman.
Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
If you are spending low at a few positions with players such as Mills and Foreman, you will have room in your DFS budget to buy high elsewhere. With that flexibility, you are going to want to find a way to work Cooper Kupp into your lineup because he has a strong chance to be among the top fantasy performers of Week 15.
Kupp ($9,000 on DraftKings; $9,000 on FanDuel) is having a phenomenal season, leading the NFL in catches (113), receiving yards (1,489) and receiving touchdowns (12). He's been incredibly consistent too, having recorded at least 92 yards in 12 of his 13 games this season, including each of the past nine.
On Sunday, the Rams are facing the Seattle Seahawks for the second time this year. In Week 5, Kupp had seven catches for 92 yards in a win over Seattle.
Although Kupp is among the most expensive DFS players of the week, he will be more than worth it once again. Find a way to structure your lineup so that there's room for the No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL.
