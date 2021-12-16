Week 15 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

0 of 4

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

It can be difficult to navigate your fantasy football team to your league's playoffs, especially if you get hit hard by injuries. So any manager who has made it to the postseason should feel proud. However, now the pressure is on.

From here on out, every fantasy matchup will be an elimination game. Either win and advance or lose and your season is over. That will be the case beginning in Week 15, which marks the start of the playoffs for the majority of leagues.

As has been the case throughout the season, there will be some difficult lineup decisions to make. Here's start/sit advice to help with those choices as you look to open the playoffs with a win.