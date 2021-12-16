Bleacher Report's Expert Week 15 NFL Picks

16 of 16

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

DraftKings Line: Minnesota -3.5

We wrap up the week with a hung jury. Half the gang isn't down with giving up a field goal plus a hook with the Minnesota Vikings on the road Monday night, while the other half doesn't believe that on short rest the slumping Chicago Bears are worth it as a smallish home 'dog.

Rogers on the Vikes: "Mike Zimmer is coaching for his job, and Minnesota is fighting for the playoffs. It helps that their offense has put up over 425 yards in each of their last two games. It's also no coincidence Justin Jefferson has 29 targets in those two matchups, the key to their passing attack. A cold Monday night in Chicago is no easy trip, but the Vikings will be able to capitalize off a Justin Fields turnover or two to cover here."

Gagnon on Chicago: "The Packers are a bit of a mess, but let's not forget these Vikings lost to Detroit just two weeks ago. They routinely get locked into games that are decided in the dying seconds and are hard to rely on with a hook in play. I think the most likely result here, by far, is Minnesota by a field goal. I'll take the points but wouldn't spend a lot on this one."

Appropriate, then, that the gang is split here.

Predictions

Davenport: Chicago

Gagnon: Chicago

Kenyon: Chicago

O'Donnell: Minnesota

Rogers: Minnesota

Sobleski: Minnesota



Score Prediction: Vikings 23, Bears 20

