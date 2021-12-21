Meet Michigan's New Fab Five Set for the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship

0 of 5

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

In the early '90s, five freshmen made history for the University of Michigan's men's basketball program.

This year, a new Fab Five from Michigan's hockey program is set to make waves at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship, which runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

The hockey Wolverines lead the Big Ten with a 7-3-2 record through 12 games and are sending five players to the World Juniors for the second time in the program's history.

In 2005, Mike Brown, T.J. Hensick, Matt Hunwick, Al Montoya and Kevin Porter skated to a fourth-place finish with Team USA in Grand Forks, North Dakota. This year, the target for Michigan's players is gold, but not everyone will be able to win. Three Wolverines players will be skating for the United States, while two will be suiting up for Canada.

We nearly had a Fab Seven: for the second straight year, forward Thomas Bordeleau is unable to participate due to COVID-19 issues, while defenseman Jacob Truscott was one of the final cuts from the U.S. roster.