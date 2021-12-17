1 Potential Breakout Prospect to Watch for Every MLB Team

1 of 6

Diamond Images/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: 3B Coby Mayo (Age: 20)

A fourth-round pick in 2020 who signed for an above-slot $1.75 million bonus, Mayo is a big 6'5", 215-pound third baseman with 60-grade raw power. He hit .319/.426/.555 with 24 extra-base hits in 216 plate appearances while reaching Single-A in his pro debut, and he has the power potential to emerge as a top-tier prospect.

Boston Red Sox: IF Eddinson Paulino (Age: 19)

Paulino made his stateside debut in 2021 and hit .336/.436/.549 with 20 extra-base hits in 36 games in the Florida Complex League. He split his time defensively between second base and third base, while also making a pair of starts at shortstop. He'll fly up prospect rankings if he can keep swinging a hot bat in his first year of full-season ball.

New York Yankees: OF Elijah Dunham (Age: 23)

The Breakout Player of the Year in the Arizona Fall League, Dunham hit .357/.465/.571 with 11 extra-base hits and 11 steals in 23 games. The Indiana alum signed for a max $20,000 bonus after he went unselected in the abridged 2020 draft, and with solid tools across the board, he has a chance to be a 20/20 corner outfielder if everything clicks.

Tampa Bay Rays: LHP Patrick Wicklander (Age: 21)

Wicklander discovered he was Type l diabetic during the 2020 shutdown. Once he began treatment, he found much more consistency on the mound and his stock took off. The 6'1" left-hander went 7-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 77.2 innings as a junior at Arkansas and then tossed 11.1 scoreless innings with a 22-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his pro debut after going in the eighth round of the 2021 draft.

Toronto Blue Jays: LHP Kendry Rojas (Age: 19)

Signed to a $200,000 bonus as part of the 2019 international class, Rojas made his pro debut stateside this year and posted a 2.28 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with a 39-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23.2 innings in rookie ball.

"Not overpowering velo but throws a ton of strikes; there's arm speed for him to throw harder down the road and a hard slider to miss bats in there," wrote Ben Badler of Baseball America.