Fantasy Football Week 15: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Just as we do every week, we'll conclude this week's Start/Sit column by banging out some answers to app user questions in rapid-fire style.

Try to help as many folks as possible. At least that's what I tell myself

Have more Start/Sit questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend a few hours there on Friday and/or Saturday, answering as many as possible.

Need to start one flex. .5 PPR. (Chuba) Hubbard, Van Jefferson -- @jzj305

Usually, I lean toward running backs in flex situations. But this is the exception to the rule. With Odell Beckham Jr. (COVID-19) likely out this week, Van Jefferson could see a bump in targets, while Chuba Hubbard could cede snaps to Ameer Abdullah if/when the Panthers fall behind the Bills in Buffalo.

Tyreek (Hill), (Stefon) Diggs, (CeeDee) Lamb, (Mike) Evans. Need 2 for non-PPR. -- @frankfinkle

Someone is just showing off. Mike Evans of the Buccaneers is out thanks to his historically smaller (relatively speaking) stat lines against Marshon Lattimore of the Saints. CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys is a go, thanks to a top-10 fantasy matchup with the New York Giants. That leaves Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs and Stefon Diggs of the Bills, two of fantasy's very best receivers. Hill has the worse matchup, but I just cannot bring myself to sit Tyreek Hill—ever. Odd though it sounds, Diggs sits.

Rapid Fire! (Tom) Brady or Kyler Murray? -- @cactusjim26

Someone who gets in on the theme! All right! Frankly, the smart play would have been to trade one of these quarterbacks weeks ago. Both Tom Brady and Kyler Murray are excellent fantasy options, but Brady averages more fantasy points per game and a slightly better fantasy matchup against a Saints team that is much easier to pass on than to run on this season.

D.J. Moore or Miles Sanders at flex? .5 PPR. -- @knal208

As I've said about 38 times this season, in situations like this, I generally lean toward the running back. That lean is much harder here, provided that Miles Sanders (ankle) plays. Washington's front seven has been besieged by COVID-19, while DJ Moore and the Panthers draw fantasy football's toughest matchup for wide receivers with the Bills.

Standard scoring. A.J. Dillon, Rashaad Penny, DeVonta Smith, Brandon Aiyuk? -- @stephegger

At the risk of being redundant again (see what I did there?), this is one of those flex situations where the running backs have a decided edge—more touches equal more opportunity. Of the two backs in this question, Rashaad Penny of Seattle is the back more likely to see 15 or more carries this week against the Rams. Unless Aaron Jones doesn't play (which is unlikely), Penny is the play.

Need to play 2. (Rashaad) Penny, Javonte (Williams), (Antonio) Gibson, A.J. Dillon

Washington's Antonio Gibson has already been talked up in this column. He should see a heavy workload Sunday against an Eagles defense giving up the 12th-most PPR points per game to running backs. AJ Dillon is in a timeshare with Aaron Jones, and while Penny has upside, the second spot here goes to Denver's Javonte Williams. Williams is also in a timeshare with Melvin Gordon, but he has 100 rushing yards or a touchdown in three straight games.

Jarvis Landry, Russell Gage or DeVante Parker? -- @SamWow123

Landry landed on the COVID-19 list, so the Browns wideout is likely out, given that Cleveland plays on Saturday. Miami's DeVante Parker isn't without some upside, but Russell Gage of Atlanta has become the Falcons No. 1 receiver ahead of a matchup with a 49ers defense that ranks just outside the top-10 in PPR points per game given up to wideouts. Gage is the move.

