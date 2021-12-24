Each MLB Team's Best 1-Hit Wonder Since 2000

4 of 6

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Atlanta: RHP Kris Medlen in 2012

In 2012, Medlen didn't even make his first start for Atlanta until July 31. Yet he was so good in the 12 starts that he did make—posting a 0.97 ERA over 83.2 innings—that he crept his way into the "best pitcher in baseball" discussion and even got MVP votes.

Talk about a flash in the pan. Because while Medlen was still plenty good in 2013, he was hardly an ace. He then needed what was his second Tommy John surgery in 2014, and this one proved much harder to come back from as he made only occasional major league appearances in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Miami Marlins: RHP Henderson Alvarez III in 2014

Alvarez's first big break with the Marlins was on the final day of their 2013 season, on which he tossed a no-hitter that was sealed on a walk-off hit. That ended up being a fitting appetizer for a 2014 season that saw him break all the way out via a 2.65 ERA and three complete-game shutouts over 30 starts.

Alas, 2014 might as well have marked the end of Alvarez's major league career. Due to shoulder problems that necessitated not one but two operations, he made just seven appearances after 2014. The last of those was with the Philadelphia Phillies on the last day of September in 2017.

New York Mets: CF Juan Lagares in 2014

If there was a second coming of peak Franklin Gutierrez, it was Lagares with the Mets in 2014. His bat was sturdy enough as he produced a .703 OPS, yet it was his defense that rightfully earned him Gold Glove acclaim and, eventually, a $23 million contract extension.

Yet even though he was only 25 years old in 2014, that year proved to be an unsustainable pinnacle. He struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness for the Mets from 2015 to 2020. He then joined the Angels for 2021, playing in 112 games as a replacement-level reserve.

Philadelphia Phillies: RHP Vance Worley in 2011

The 2011 season was the one in which the Phillies had that absolutely nutso rotation trio of Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee and Cole Hamels. And yet, Worley was not overlooked at the back end of the team's rotation. He earned Rookie of the Year votes courtesy of a 3.01 ERA over 131.2 innings.

Yet the bespectacled righty couldn't quite keep it up in 2012, and the Phillies decided they could do better when they shipped him to the Twins that winter. Because Worley's availability and productivity varied wildly over the next five seasons, it's fair to say that time proved them wise.

Washington Nationals: RHP John Patterson in 2005

Though the Nationals (who were then the Montreal Expos) took Patterson with the No. 5 pick in the 1996 draft, a loophole led to his signing with the Diamondbacks and not actually ending up with the Nats until they traded for him in 2004. Consider this today's entry in "Weird Baseball Stories."

In any case, Patterson appeared to be well worth the wait when he starred with a 3.13 ERA over 198.1 innings for the Nationals in 2005. But then came arm surgery in 2006, from which Patterson never really recovered. He was only 29 when he last appeared in the majors on May 5, 2007.