December 15, 2021
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters
In recent weeks, some top NFL players have been dealing with injuries, and quite a few standouts have been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. So, it's making things difficult for fantasy football managers to keep their rosters stacked.
Still, the season goes on. Not only that, but the most important stretch of the fantasy season has arrived. The playoffs begin in Week 15 for most leagues, with semifinals likely scheduled for Week 16 and the championship set for Week 17.
It's going to be important to stay on top of the news and the waiver wire this week. And once you have enough options on your roster, you'll need to make the correct decisions to keep your season alive.
Here's some start/sit advice to help with your lineup for Week 15.
Start 'Em: Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints
Although Taysom Hill's recent performances may not have been the flashiest, he remains a strong fantasy option at quarterback as long as he continues to use his legs. It doesn't seem like he's going to stop doing that anytime soon, either.
In Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys, the 31-year-old rushed for 101 yards, which went with 264 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions through the air. Last week, he ran for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also throwing for 175 yards against the New York Jets.
The Saints may not upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but if they're playing from behind, that could help Hill have another solid fantasy performance.
The Bucs allowed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to run for 109 yards and a touchdown last week, so the New Orleans signal-caller should follow that same formula for success.
Sit 'Em: Devonta Freeman, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Devonta Freeman's fantasy value has been touchdown dependent in recent weeks. When he doesn't get into the end zone (which he didn't in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns), his rushing numbers aren't strong enough to deliver a big fantasy performance (13 carries for 64 yards last week).
It doesn't help that Latavius Murray has reemerged as an option out of the Ravens' backfield after scoring the team's lone rushing touchdown this past Sunday. If he's going to keep coming in to take away Freeman's scoring opportunities, it lowers the fantasy value of both backs.
Baltimore doesn't have a great Week 15 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which are allowing the ninth fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL (105.2). So, it's a bit too risky to start Freeman this week, unless you have no other options and have confidence he can get into the end zone.
Start 'Em: Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of playmakers on their offense, but Van Jefferson is solidifying his role among their receiving corps. He's a big-time deep threat and has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games, so he's clearly developing a connection with quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The 25-year-old has also been targeted 21 times over the past three games. And he may be an even larger part of the Los Angeles passing attack in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, as Odell Beckham Jr. was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.
The Seahawks are allowing an NFL-high 278.9 passing yards per game, so Stafford and Jefferson could connect for a few deep passes.
With a recent hot streak and a great matchup, the former Ole Miss and Florida player is worthy of starting consideration this week.
Sit 'Em: DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
DK Metcalf hasn't been much of a factor in the second half of the season, and he's been disappointing fantasy managers as a result. Over the past five weeks, he hasn't had more than 60 yards in a game, a stretch which also includes no touchdowns.
Things may not get any better in Week 15 for the 24-year-old, considering he's set to be defended by Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. That's going to make it difficult for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to get him involved in the passing attack.
It's too important of a fantasy week to count on Metcalf, who isn't likely to get back on track against Los Angeles. So, leave him on the bench, at least for Week 15.