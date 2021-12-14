Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Breaking Down Each Position

Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Breaking Down Each PositionDecember 14, 2021
For 14 weeks, fantasy football managers have been constantly improving their roster, trying to make the right lineup decisions and hoping to win on a weekly basis. Now, the stakes are raised. And for those who made their league's playoffs, things may be only more stressful over the next few weeks.
The majority of leagues had a 14-week regular season this year, meaning Weeks 15-17 will constitute the playoffs. Some managers have nothing to worry about this week because they earned a first-round bye in their league. Others are hoping to begin their postseason journey with a win, but they'll need to optimize their lineups in order to do so.
Heading into Week 15, here's a look at positional rankings, along with some top matchups to watch.
Quarterbacks
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady vs. NO
2. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray at DET
3. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert vs. KC
4. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at BAL
5. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts vs. WAS
6. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at NYG
7. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen vs. CAR
8. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. SEA
9. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at LAC
10. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins at CHI
Matchup to Watch: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at NYG
Prescott struggled a bit in Dallas' Week 14 win over Washington, throwing a pair of interceptions and getting sacked four times. However, he should get back on track this week, as the Cowboys have a favorable matchup for their offense on the road against another NFC East rival, the Giants.
New York's defense just gave up a huge performance to Chargers QB Justin Herbert this past Sunday, and it's been trending in the wrong direction. So if there's an opportune time for Prescott and Dallas' passing attack to get back on track, this is it.
The Giants' secondary will likely struggle to contain the Cowboys' top playmakers, and Prescott should have plenty of time to get them the ball. Expect him to get going again and for him to have a strong fantasy performance while doing so.
Running Backs
1. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. NE
2. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at CHI
3. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at NYG
4. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. LV
5. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon at DEN
6. Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire at LAC
7. Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery vs. MIN
8. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris vs. TEN
9. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at TB
10. Miami Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin vs. NYJ
Matchup to Watch: Miami Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin vs. NYJ
It seems every starting running back who is playing against the Jets is a must-start fantasy player at this point. New York is allowing 138.8 rushing yards per game (fourth-most in the NFL), as it's having trouble slowing opposing RBs.
So Gaskin should be poised for a big showing in Week 15 as the Dolphins host the Jets in an AFC East matchup. When the two teams met in Week 11, Gaskin ran for 89 yards and also had a receiving touchdown. He could put up even bigger numbers this time in Miami.
Throughout 2021, Gaskin has been an up-and-down fantasy performer. And after he had only 49 yards and no touchdowns against the Giants last week, he's poised to bounce back and get back in the end zone against the Jets.
Wide Receivers
1. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. SEA
2. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams at BAL
3. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson at CHI
4. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel vs. ATL
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. NO
6. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson vs. TEN
7. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb at NYG
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. NO
9. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill at LAC
10. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs vs. CAR
Matchup to Watch: Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. SEA
Kupp is having a special season, as he leads the NFL in catches (113), receiving yards (1,489) and receiving touchdowns (12). For fantasy managers who are worried he could finally slow down at some point, that shouldn't be an issue in Week 15.
The Rams will be hosting the Seahawks, who are allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL (278.9). So it should be a big game for Los Angeles' passing attack, and it's been clear that Kupp is quarterback Matthew Stafford's favorite target.
Kupp has had at least 92 yards in all but one game thus far, and he's likely to easily exceed that total again in Week 15. In fact, he may have one of his biggest performances yet, which would be a huge game considering his lofty standards.
Tight Ends
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at LAC
2. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. ATL
3. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller at CLE
4. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. GB
5. Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki vs. NYJ
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski vs. NO
7. Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert vs. WAS
8. Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth vs. TEN
9. New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry at IND
10. Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox vs. CAR
Matchup to Watch: New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry at IND
Henry had only two catches for 16 yards in the Patriots' Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills, but that's because quarterback Mac Jones threw the ball just three times because of the unfavorable weather in Buffalo. That won't be an issue for New England's offense this week, considering it will be playing inside at Lucas Oil Stadium.
It should be an opportunity for a big game from Henry, who has only four receptions and no touchdowns over the Pats' past two games. The Colts are giving up the third-most fantasy points to tight ends per game, according to NFL.com, so it's a strong matchup for Henry.
So Henry should be started with confidence, as he's due to get back into the end zone after scoring seven touchdowns from Weeks 4-10.