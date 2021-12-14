Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and More

2 of 4

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

To be clear, this isn't a blanket recommendation, as fantasy managers in leagues with any kind of depth will almost certainly have to start Dak Prescott. To be clear about another thing, yes, I am aware Dak Prescott could make this look really foolish.

But are you willing to bank your entire fantasy season on Prescott suddenly snapping out of his funk? I wouldn't be if I had a reasonable alternative.

Prescott has been good once in his last four games. Take out his 375-yard, two-score performance against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving, and you're talking about 665 passing yards (221.7 per game), two passing touchdowns and five interceptions over three outings. That includes Sunday's dud (22-of-39 for 211 yards, one score and two picks) against a Washington defense that allows more fantasy points to the position than anyone.

Stay away if you can afford it.