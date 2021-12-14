Fantasy Football Week 15: Rashaad Penny Could Be a Fantasy Playoff MVP

0 of 5

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

With Week 15 approaching, the NFL fantasy playoffs are either about to begin or entering the second round in most leagues. If you are one of the fortunate managers still competing for a championship, it's important to play the waiver wire correctly over these final weeks.

There are still plenty of valuable players available in free agency, including a few who could end up winning you a title.

Even if you have a rock-solid lineup that is loaded with quality starters, it's never a bad idea to overturn the bottom of your bench, picking up the best available players for postseason depth.

Not only is there a chance you may need to lean on one of these waiver-wire additions because of injury, but it also can deny your opponent a chance to deploy someone against you.

With that in mind, here are the top free-agent targets for Week 15. All players are rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues.