NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: AFC and NFC Standings, Updated Predictions

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The 2021 NFL playoffs are so close you can taste them.

Or they would be if the postseason football actually had a taste.

Either way, the regular season schedule is moving closer to the finish line, and clubs jostling for playoff seeds and spots have little time left to make their move.

Before the standings budge again after Monday night's collision between NFC West rivals the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, let's update them and then make predictions about how the final playoff bracket will take shape.