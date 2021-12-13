NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Week 15 Wild-Card Odds and Super Bowl Standings

2 of 3

Division Leaders

1. New England (9-4)

2. Tennessee (9-4)

3. Kansas City (9-4)

4. Baltimore (8-5)

The top three seeds in the AFC are safe on top of their respective divisions.

The New England Patriots have a two-game lead and a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Buffalo Bills. The Tennessee Titans have a similar level of control over the Colts, and the Kansas City Chiefs can gain more separation in the AFC West with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

The Baltimore Ravens are in a bit of trouble after their Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Their remaining schedule sees them face the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers.

If Baltimore beats Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, it should feel safe about its spot atop the division because it would have as many tiebreakers as it can earn.

Wild-Card Race

5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

6. Indianapolis (7-6)

7. Buffalo (7-6)

8. Cleveland (7-6)

9. Cincinnati (7-6)

10. Denver (7-6)

11. Pittsburgh (6-6-1)

12. Las Vegas (6-7)

13. Miami (6-7)

The Colts are in an ideal position to claim one of the three wild-card spots.

Indianapolis moved level with four other teams at 7-6 because of results across the NFL on Sunday. It jumped into the No. 6 seed through its superior AFC record and head-to-head win over Buffalo.

The Colts are not in the clear yet since they have to play the Patriots at home in Week 15, but if they pull off a victory, they could gain a bit of separation in the wild-card race.

The game that precedes the Colts and Patriots on Saturday night could act as a wild-card elimination game, with the Cleveland Browns taking on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Another potential elimination game takes place Sunday when the Denver Broncos host to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to emerge from Week 15 as a true wild-card contender, but to do so, they need to beat the Tennessee Titans. If the Steelers lose, the door could be open for the Miami Dolphins to jump up from 13th place since they play the New York Jets.

Some clarity will be gained from the two head-to-head wild-card matchups, but there is still going to be a crowded list of postseason hopefuls going into Week 16.