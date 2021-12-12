Live NFL Playoff Picture Tightens as Chiefs, Bucs Look Poised for Repeat Bids

2 of 6

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Buccaneers peaked at just the right time during their Super Bowl-winning 2020 campaign, and that again appears to be the case for a veteran squad that has won four consecutive games to take firm control of the NFC South.

Meanwhile, the reigning AFC champion Chiefs have somewhat quietly won six games in a row to stay atop the AFC West. And while neither team has yet to move into the top spot in either conference, it's become clear there's a good chance we'll have the first repeat Super Bowl since 1993.

Tom Brady's squad entered the week ranked first in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders before taking out a Bills team that ranked third in that metric. The Chiefs still rank outside of the top tier in that respect, but they have an edge in terms of pedigree over both the Patriots and Titans since they've gone to the Super Bowl the last two years.

Kansas City absolutely smashed a competitive Raiders team 48-9 on Sunday. It was promising that the previously underperforming offense woke up and encouraging that the defense kept rolling. That unit has surrendered fewer than 10 points in three consecutive games and has given up just 10.8 points per game during the team's current six-game win streak.

Obviously, the Patriots, Cardinals and Packers can't be discounted, and anybody could emerge, but an encore performance of Super Bowl LV looks like a real strong possibility right now.