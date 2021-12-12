Week 15 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

0 of 5

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Fantasy football managers have to sort out their best pickup options with the playoffs ahead. Fortunately, a pair of potential league-winning performers remain available in most leagues.

The New Orleans Saints offense doesn't feature a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver, but managers should consider the club's starting quarterback, who posts rushing numbers comparable to top running backs.

If you're set with a top quarterback, take a look at the Seattle Seahawks backfield, which may have a new lead ball-carrier going forward. The team could finally see a recent first-round draft pick play up to his potential for a short period.

One of the top fantasy running backs went down with an injury Sunday. If he misses time, a couple of streamer options have a chance to take advantage of a decent matchup.

We'll highlight eight options to target on the waiver wire or free-agent pool for Week 15. All the selections are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.