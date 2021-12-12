NFL Scores Week 14: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Results and Top Fantasy Stats

NFL Scores Week 14: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Results and Top Fantasy StatsDecember 12, 2021
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered an offensive statement in their Week 14 AFC West showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders with a season high of 48 points, 35 of which came in the first half.
Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were responsible for two touchdowns each in the blowout victory and finished the early session of games as two of the highest fantasy scorers.
The Seattle Seahawks also had two players turn in massive days. Rashaad Penny and Tyler Lockett took advantage of their matchup with the Houston Texans in a 33-13 road victory.
Penny may have been a surprise to some fantasy players, but Alvin Kamara’s production out of his injury layoff was not.
Kamara flexed his strength on the ground against the New York Jets and proved that time off did not affect his status atop the fantasy running back rankings.
Week 14 Scores
Cleveland 24, Baltimore 22
Tennessee 20, Jacksonville 0
Kansas City 48, Las Vegas 9
New Orleans 30, New York Jets 9
Dallas 27, Washington 20
Atlanta 29, Carolina 21
Seattle 33, Houston 13
AFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. New England (9-4)
2. Tennessee (9-4)
3. Kansas City (9-4)
4. Baltimore (8-5)
Wild-Card Race
5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)
6. Cincinnati (7-5)
7. Buffalo (7-5)
8. Indianapolis (7-6)
9. Cleveland (7-6)
10. Pittsburgh (6-6-1)
11. Denver (6-6)
12. Las Vegas (6-7)
13. Miami (6-7)
NFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Arizona (10-2)
2. Green Bay (9-3)
3. Tampa Bay (9-3)
4. Dallas (9-4)
Wild-Card Race
5. Los Angeles Rams (8-4)
6. San Francisco (6-6)
7. Washington (6-7)
8. Minnesota (6-7)
9. Philadelphia (6-7)
10. Atlanta (6-7)
11. New Orleans (6-7)
12. Carolina (5-8)
13. Seattle (5-8)
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City
Patrick Mahomes recorded his highest completion percentage of the season in the Chiefs’ trouncing of the Raiders.
Mahomes went 20-of-24 for 258 yards, and he dished out a pair of touchdowns.
The Kansas City quarterback tortured the Raiders defense in both head-to-head meetings. He had five touchdown throws back on November 14 at Allegiant Stadium.
Mahomes did not connect with his typical touchdown catchers, as Darrel Williams and Josh Gordon were the recipients of the scoring throws.
Williams also caught a touchdown pass from Mahomes in the first meeting with the Raiders. Gordon hauled in his first scoring play in a Kansas City shirt.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City
Clyde Edwards-Helaire was far from the highest rusher across Sunday’s slate, but he thrived around the end zone.
Edwards-Helaire crossed the goal line with touchdown runs of five and six yards in the second quarter to extend the massive Kansas City advantage.
He finished with 10 carries for 37 yards in a back-by-committee approach used by the Chiefs that was brought out due to the blowout. Derrick Gore also chipped in with a late rushing touchdown.
Kansas City produced a 132-44 advantage in the rushing-yard column against a Las Vegas squad that had no answer for the Chiefs front seven.
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans
Alvin Kamara loves playing against the New York franchises.
The Saints running back returned from his injury layoff to produce his second 120-yard game against a New York team this season.
Kamara earned a season-high 27 carries and ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' easy win over the New York Jets. He totaled 240 yards against the New York Giants and Jets this season, and his previous season high in carries occurred on October 3.
The star running back averaged 4.4 yards per carry and extended his scoring streak to three games.
Kamara and Taysom Hill led a Saints rushing attack that totaled 201 yards on the ground.
Expect to see more of the same as December rolls on. The Saints have more confidence in Hill and Kamara running the ball, and they will need both to carry a heavy load as they chase one of the three NFC wild-card berths.
Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle
Rashaad Penny was the biggest fantasy surprise of the early afternoon window.
Seattle may have finally found someone to fill the void left open by Chris Carson's season-long injury.
Penny ran for 137 yards and two scores on 16 carries after entering Sunday with 78 rushing yards for the entire season.
The 137-yard performance gave Penny a single-game career high. He began Sunday with two 100-yard performances in his career since he joined the Seahawks in 2018.
For now, the Seahawks have an answer to their running back situation. Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas have not been consistent enough, and that led to the signing of Adrian Peterson.
If Penny plays well in the next few weeks, he could be one of the top waiver-wire additions for the fantasy football postseason.
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle
Tyler Lockett also had fun taking advantage of the poor Houston defense on Sunday.
The experienced wide receiver put up 142 receiving yards on five catches. He also found the end zone once for the Seahawks.
Lockett has been Russell Wilson’s favorite target over the last few weeks; he has 421 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the last four games, and his consistent production has made him the clear No. 1 fantasy wide receiver on the Seahawks roster.
D.K. Metcalf has 147 receiving yards in the last month, and his 43 yards on Sunday marked the third time in the last six games that he got over the 40-yard threshold.
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore
Mark Andrews provided some stability to the Baltimore Ravens offense after Lamar Jackson exited the loss to the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury.
Andrews hauled in 11 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown as the Ravens got within two points of the Browns with Tyler Huntley under center.
Sunday's total gave Andrews his first 100-yard game since October 11, when he was the star of Baltimore’s come-from-behind win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Andrews also tied his single-game high with 11 receptions. He caught 100 percent of his targets for the second time this season.