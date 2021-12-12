NFL Scores Week 14: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Results and Top Fantasy Stats

0 of 9

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered an offensive statement in their Week 14 AFC West showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders with a season high of 48 points, 35 of which came in the first half.

Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were responsible for two touchdowns each in the blowout victory and finished the early session of games as two of the highest fantasy scorers.

The Seattle Seahawks also had two players turn in massive days. Rashaad Penny and Tyler Lockett took advantage of their matchup with the Houston Texans in a 33-13 road victory.

Penny may have been a surprise to some fantasy players, but Alvin Kamara’s production out of his injury layoff was not.

Kamara flexed his strength on the ground against the New York Jets and proved that time off did not affect his status atop the fantasy running back rankings.