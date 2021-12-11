Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

0 of 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Injuries and COVID-19 protocols continue to keep some big-name NFL players out of action this season. And heading into Week 14, there are quite a few who won't be playing for one reason or another.

Several key running backs are dealing with ailments and have already been ruled out, such as the Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift and the San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will be out of action after testing positive for COVID-19.

Here are flex rankings for Week 14, followed by analysis of some players who could be valuable fill-in options for standouts who won't be suiting up.