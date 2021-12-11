Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest InjuriesDecember 11, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
Injuries and COVID-19 protocols continue to keep some big-name NFL players out of action this season. And heading into Week 14, there are quite a few who won't be playing for one reason or another.
Several key running backs are dealing with ailments and have already been ruled out, such as the Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift and the San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will be out of action after testing positive for COVID-19.
Here are flex rankings for Week 14, followed by analysis of some players who could be valuable fill-in options for standouts who won't be suiting up.
Week 14 Top-40 Flex Rankings
1. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. NYG
2. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp at ARI
3. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at NYJ
4. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. CHI
5. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. SF
6. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. LV
7. Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson vs. DAL
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette vs. BUF
9. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. BAL
10. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs at TB
11. Atlanta Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson at CAR
12. Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs at KC
13. Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams vs. DET
14. Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery at GB
15. Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner vs. LAR
16. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. CHI
17. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb at WAS
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. BUF
19. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. LV
20. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at WAS
21. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase vs. SF
22. Baltimore Ravens RB Devonta Freeman at CLE
23. Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson at TEN
24. Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LV
25. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley at LAC
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. BUF
27. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle at CIN
28. Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin vs. DAL
29. Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown at CLE
30. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf at HOU
31. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins vs. SF
32. Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. LAR
33. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper vs. WAS
34. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett at HOU
35. Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow at KC
36. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews at CLE
37. New York Jets WR Elijah Moore vs. NO
38. San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk at CIN
39. Chicago Bears WR Darnell Mooney at GB
40. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski vs. BUF
Ty Johnson, RB, New York Jets
Michael Carter remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury, while Tevin Coleman will also miss the New York Jets' Week 14 game against the New Orleans Saints because of a concussion. That leaves Ty Johnson and Austin Walter to handle the backfield duties for New York on Sunday.
Johnson has a greater chance of being the lead back because of his involvement in the passing game this season. He's been targeted at least four times in five of his past seven games, and he could get more work in the running game with both Carter and Coleman out.
The Jets rushing attack doesn't have the best matchup in going up against the Saints run defense, but Johnson should get enough opportunities that he could have a solid fantasy performance. So if you need a flex option, consider Johnson as a high-volume player with the potential to get into the end zone.
Jalen Guyton, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Keenan Allen (positive COVID-19 test) won't be playing for the Chargers on Sunday, and head coach Brandon Staley told reporters that it's possible that Mike Williams could also miss the game against the New York Giants because he was a close contact of the wide receiver. That could lead to another strong performance by Jalen Guyton, who impressed in Week 13.
Guyton set season highs in catches (four) and receiving yards (90) in Los Angeles' Week 13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and he also scored his first touchdown of the year. So with Allen out, don't be surprised if quarterback Justin Herbert looks Guyton's way a good bit.
If Williams doesn't play, Guyton's value will be even higher. However, he should still put up solid numbers if Williams is also in the lineup, as the Chargers should have little trouble moving the ball through the air against the Giants defense.
Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns
Austin Hooper has had a few solid games this year, but he's been too unreliable to count on for fantasy purposes. In the Cleveland Browns' most recent game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, he was held without a catch despite being targeted three times, disappointing every fantasy manager who streamed him.
Cleveland is playing Baltimore again Sunday, but there's the potential for Hooper to have a better performance. He will be the clear No. 1 tight end in the Browns offense with David Njoku (COVID-19 list) having been ruled out.
Hooper has scored only two touchdowns this season, but he could get another against the Ravens, who are allowing the third-most points to tight ends per game, according to NFL.com. Because of that matchup, feel confident starting Hooper as a one-week streaming option.