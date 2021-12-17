The Player Every NBA Team Should Shop Ahead of 2022 Trade Deadline

1 of 30

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

The Hawks are reportedly shopping Cam Reddish per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, and "have been searching around the league for a first-round pick."

Despite this, Atlanta certainly doesn't need to trade Reddish, who has one year left on his rookie deal and is putting up career-best shooting numbers as an important reserve.

He could be the key piece to a trade to bring in an additional star next to Trae Young and John Collins, however, but there would need to be a higher-priced player to salary-match with.

This is where Gallinari becomes important, as the Hawks' backup power forward is still a lethal outside shooter (42.1 percent) who carries a unique contract.

Only $5 million of his $21.5 million salary for 2022-23 is guaranteed per Spotrac, giving teams who trade for Gallinari plenty of flexibility. They can carve out some significant cap space by waiving him after this season, or they can let him play out the final season of his deal at the larger number.

Gallinari would be the money base in any potential big trade, one in which Reddish could be used as the sweetener. Atlanta shouldn't dump Reddish just to dump him, but rather look for teams who would be interested in both players.