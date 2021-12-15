Fresh NBA Trade Ideas to Get LeBron, Dame, Luka and a Sneaky Contender Some Help

Fresh NBA Trade Ideas to Get LeBron, Dame, Luka and a Sneaky Contender Some HelpDecember 15, 2021
As the majority of this summer's NBA free-agent signings are now trade-eligible, we could start to see some player movement across the league.
The Indiana Pacers look primed for change, the 4-22 Detroit Pistons should start selling and, of course, there's still the Ben Simmons situation that's yet to be resolved in Philadelphia.
There's also work to be done in Dallas, as the Mavs are in danger of falling out of the playoff picture and may need to significantly shake up the roster to get more help around Luka Doncic.
Based on the latest rumors, here are four fresh trade ideas.
Cam Reddish Pushes Cavaliers Toward the Playoffs
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: G/F Cam Reddish
Atlanta Hawks Receive: 2022 first-round pick (top-three protected), SG Dylan Windler, G/F Denzel Valentine
Could the Cavs actually be buyers at the 2022 deadline? A 17-12 start to the season seems to indicate so, and a third-ranked defense anchored by Jarrett Allen and rookie Evan Mobley looks legit.
Cleveland could use some wing help, however; especially someone who can create offense for himself with Collin Sexton out for the year with a torn meniscus.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Hawks are seeking a first-round pick for Reddish. The third-year forward has come off the bench in all 22 of his games, averaging a career-low 22.2 minutes per night.
While his role has been reduced in Atlanta, Reddish could push Isaac Okoro or Lauri Markkanen for a starting gig in Cleveland between Mobley and Darius Garland. His shot looks much improved, with a 37.0 mark from three a huge jump from his 26.2 percent success rate a year ago.
The Cavs' front office has previously been in contact with Atlanta about Reddish, per cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, and he's a player they've liked since the 2019 draft.
For Atlanta, getting a lightly protected first-rounder in the upcoming draft from the Cavaliers should be a solid value and fall somewhere in the teens. Windler was the 26th pick in 2019 and is shooting 40.0 percent from three in his limited time on the court. The Hawks wouldn't have to worry about extending Reddish this offseason, either.
Myles Turner Fixes Portland's Defense
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: C Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers Receive: G Anfernee Simons, F Robert Covington, 2024 second-round pick (via Atlanta Hawks)
If the Blazers don't want to tear things down, they'll need to add another impact defender to have any shot at making a postseason run this spring.
At 11-16, they are getting killed by an aggressive defensive scheme that simply doesn't work with the plodding Jusuf Nurkic at center. Portland is 28th overall in defense, an area Turner would improve overnight.
Currently leading the NBA in blocked shots for the third time in his career, Turner is a defensive force at the rim who is far quicker than Nurkic and can cover a larger area. If the Blazers want to continue to use a three-guard starting lineup and get killed off dribble penetration, they need an elite rim protector like Turner to clean everything up inside.
With the Pacers being receptive to trade talks involving either Turner or Domantas Sabonis, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Indiana can move its starting center and still be competitive this season and in the future.
Simons, 22, is averaging a career-high 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists and is shooting 39.2 percent from three as Portland's sixth man. He's an explosive jumper who could challenge for a starting spot next to Malcolm Brogdon or fill a key reserve role with TJ McConnell potentially lost for the season following hand surgery.
Covington could be the Pacers' starting power forward if they want to try Sabonis at center full time, and he is on an expiring $13 million contract.
Jerami Grant Gives Lakers a Fourth Star
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: F Jerami Grant
Detroit Pistons Receive: SG Talen Horton-Tucker, PG Kendrick Nunn, SG Malik Monk
Although Grant is currently sidelined with torn ligaments in his right thumb, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the injury "is not expected to impact his trade market" and that Grant is "one of the most sought-after players in a potential trade." He also lists the Lakers and Trail Blazers as two of the teams in pursuit.
Of the two, it's Los Angeles that can offer Detroit a better package of young talent, headlined by Horton-Tucker.
The Lakers have a big need for an athletic, two-way forward in his prime who can play and guard multiple positions. In his last 10 games before suffering the thumb injury, Grant was averaging 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks and shooting 36.7 percent from three.
He could start at power forward with Anthony Davis at center or move to small forward in bigger lineups when a traditional center is on the floor. A core of LeBron James, Davis, Russell Westbrook and Grant would be a tough out in the playoffs, especially with some shooters around them.
The Lakers are 11th in defense (107.6 rating) after finishing first a season ago, and adding the 27-year-old Grant would help the team immensely.
Detroit is off to a horrid 4-22 start to the season yet could at least appease the fanbase and set up a brighter future by trading Grant for three good young players.
Horton-Tucker, 21, is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in his third season and would give the Pistons another talented ball-handler to place next to Cade Cunningham. Both Nunn, 26, and Monk, 23, would be useful rotation pieces as well.
Horton-Tucker can't be traded until Jan. 15 after re-signing with the Lakers this past offseason, which is around the time Grant should start to eye a return to the court.
Mavs Get Luka Playmaking Help with Ben Simmons, Kemba Walker
Dallas Mavericks Receive: PG Ben Simmons, G Kemba Walker
New York Knicks Receive: PF Charles Bassey
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: PG Jalen Brunson, SG Tim Hardaway Jr., F Dorian Finney-Smith, 2025 first-round pick (lottery-protected, via Dallas Mavericks)
It's time to get Doncic some playmaking help and kill the Simmons saga in Philadelphia once and for all.
The Mavericks need a spark following a mediocre 13-13 start to the season, especially with a net rating (minus-0.9) that ranks just 20th overall. Getting another jumbo-sized ball-handler seems a little unfair for the rest of the league, especially with one of the greatest point guards of all time in Jason Kidd guiding Simmons in Dallas.
Playing Doncic off-ball more would help open up the rest of his game, and the fourth-year point guard is hitting 44.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes this season. Walker would take over Brunson's role as an offensive spark off the bench, and his lack of defense would be negated by the addition of Simmons.
A starting lineup of Simmons, Doncic, Reggie Bullock, Kristaps Porzingis and either Dwight Powell or Maxi Kleber with Walker off the bench should compete for home-court advantage in the West playoffs.
Even though Philly doesn't get the All-Star player it craves for Simmons, Brunson is averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists and shooting 48.8 percent overall this season at age 25. Hardaway (14.0 points) is a proven rotation scorer, and Finney-Smith is a multipositional defender who's hitting 37.1 percent of his threes this season. A future first gives the Sixers some additional trade ammo as well.
The Knicks join this deal to salary-dump Walker, who went from starting point guard to out of the rotation. New York saves $7.8 million this season and wipes off Walker's $9.1 million owed to him next year too.