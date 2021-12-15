Fresh NBA Trade Ideas to Get LeBron, Dame, Luka and a Sneaky Contender Some Help

3 of 4

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: F Jerami Grant

Detroit Pistons Receive: SG Talen Horton-Tucker, PG Kendrick Nunn, SG Malik Monk

Although Grant is currently sidelined with torn ligaments in his right thumb, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the injury "is not expected to impact his trade market" and that Grant is "one of the most sought-after players in a potential trade." He also lists the Lakers and Trail Blazers as two of the teams in pursuit.

Of the two, it's Los Angeles that can offer Detroit a better package of young talent, headlined by Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers have a big need for an athletic, two-way forward in his prime who can play and guard multiple positions. In his last 10 games before suffering the thumb injury, Grant was averaging 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks and shooting 36.7 percent from three.

He could start at power forward with Anthony Davis at center or move to small forward in bigger lineups when a traditional center is on the floor. A core of LeBron James, Davis, Russell Westbrook and Grant would be a tough out in the playoffs, especially with some shooters around them.

The Lakers are 11th in defense (107.6 rating) after finishing first a season ago, and adding the 27-year-old Grant would help the team immensely.

Detroit is off to a horrid 4-22 start to the season yet could at least appease the fanbase and set up a brighter future by trading Grant for three good young players.

Horton-Tucker, 21, is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in his third season and would give the Pistons another talented ball-handler to place next to Cade Cunningham. Both Nunn, 26, and Monk, 23, would be useful rotation pieces as well.

Horton-Tucker can't be traded until Jan. 15 after re-signing with the Lakers this past offseason, which is around the time Grant should start to eye a return to the court.