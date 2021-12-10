Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A quick message to fantasy football managers who had exposure to Thursday night's clash between the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers: Congrats on the win.

OK, maybe one game won't sway your entire Week 14 fate, but good lord, Dalvin Cook was all-caps AWESOME (222 scrimmage yards, two scores), Najee Harris was great (104 scrimmage yards, two touchdowns) and Ben Roethlisberger was maybe as good as he has been at any point of the 2021 NFL season (308 passing yards, three touchdowns).

If you started almost any fantasy-relevant player in the game, you're off to a good start. But the work obviously isn't done. To help get you through the rest of the slate successfully, let's lay out our top-10 positional rankings at the four skill spots, identify the player with the best matchup and project their production.