Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and BenchDecember 9, 2021
Fantasy football managers aren't all in the same position this week. For some, there's no pressure for Week 14 as they've already clinched playoff berths in their leagues. However, there are others who badly need a win to avoid being sent to the consolation bracket next week.
It's the final week of the fantasy regular season for most leagues, so lineup decisions are even more crucial for managers facing must-win situations. If you leave somebody on your bench who should have been started, it could potentially lead to the end of your season.
Here's some start/sit advice to help with those decisions for Week 14.
Start 'Em: Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints
Last week, Taysom Hill was unimpressive in his first start of the season. He went 19-for-41 for 264 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. However, he still had 101 rushing yards, which is exactly why he has fantasy value moving forward.
Hill should continue to use his legs, as the Saints have frequently incorporated him in the running game when he's been on the field. And considering they're taking on the New York Jets this week, Hill is a solid streaming option for fantasy managers who need somebody to fill in at quarterback.
New Orleans should be playing with a lead against New York, meaning it may keep the ball on the ground a good bit. Hill will likely put up strong rushing numbers, and if he can avoid mistakes in the passing game, it could lead to a big fantasy performance. So feel confident starting him if you need to.
Sit 'Em: Mike Davis, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Although Mike Davis had a solid fantasy performance last week, don't expect that to happen again in Week 14. He may have scored a touchdown and had 69 total yards in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that was an outlier from his typical production this season.
Davis only had eight touches last week, which was actually tied for the most he's had during the Falcons' past four games. He's still a secondary option behind Cordarrelle Patterson, and he needs to score a touchdown to have any fantasy relevance.
But Davis isn't likely to get in the end zone against the Panthers, who allow the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs per game, according to NFL.com. There are much better flex options available than Davis, who likely won't be worthy of starting the rest of the season.
Start 'Em: Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
Over his past five games, Terry McLaurin has had some quiet fantasy performances. He's scored only one touchdown over that stretch, and he's been held to 59 or fewer yards four times. But that doesn't mean you should consider benching him, especially not in Week 14.
McLaurin remains Washington's No. 1 wide receiver, and that should lead to plenty of targets on Sunday when the team hosts the Dallas Cowboys. Washington should have success moving the ball through the air against Dallas, which is allowing 261.4 passing yards per game (fifth most in the NFL).
As the top receiving option on Washington's offense, McLaurin is capable of a big game at any time. And he should come through for fantasy managers who start him this week.
Sit 'Em: Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
Earlier in the season, Courtland Sutton was a solid fantasy option at wide receiver. That's no longer the case. Other Broncos wide receivers have been playing better, and their offense has relied heavily on the running game, lowering Sutton's value.
Sutton has had two or fewer receptions in each of Denver's past five games. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6. And he hasn't had more than 29 receiving yards in any of the Broncos' past four contests.
Even though Denver has a favorable Week 14 matchup against the Detroit Lions, Sutton should no longer be under consideration for fantasy lineups. He's had too many disappointing performances in a row, and there are much safer options to consider. So bench Sutton and potentially even consider dropping him from your roster if you need the spot.