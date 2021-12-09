Bleacher Report's Expert Week 14 NFL Picks

14 of 14

DraftKings Line: Arizona -2

We had one split crew this week but also no clean sweeps. Our final shot was Monday night with the Arizona Cardinals laying two points at home against the Los Angeles Rams, but only a slim majority of the gang is backing the league's top team, record-wise.

"The Cardinals offense has seemingly found its footing again with Kyler Murray back in the lineup," Kenyon said, "while the Rams have had a turbulent past month. L.A. is coming off a big home win over the Jaguars but had previously lost three in a row, and it faces a difficult test on the road in Arizona. Kyler and Co. cover this week."

Rogers and O'Donnell aren't so sure.

"Murray was extremely efficient in his return against the Bears," Rogers said, "but the Rams are going to be a different test. Los Angeles is coming off a 'get well' game where they demolished Jacksonville, now they need to regain momentum that looked entirely lost in November. Arizona is the only team to keep Cooper Kupp under 90 receiving yards all year (he had five catches for 64 yards in Week 4), but I don't think they'll be able to do that twice. This shootout is going to come down to the wire."

That also represents a nice public fade, but the Rams have been tough to trust lately, and the Cards are 9-3 ATS overall.

Predictions

Davenport: Arizona

Gagnon: Arizona

Kenyon: Arizona

O'Donnell: Los Angeles

Rogers: Los Angeles

Sobleski: Arizona



Score Prediction: Cardinals 30, Rams 24

