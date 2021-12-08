Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Early Fantasy Lineup Advice for Matchups of Week 14

0 of 5

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

It's Week 14 in the NFL, which means that the fantasy playoffs are right around the corner—or perhaps already here in some larger leagues. Lineup strategies should be the same as they've been all season, with a focus on starting consistent players and targeting favorable matchups.

As is usually the case, though, injuries and bye weeks could take some top options off the table. Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook, for example, was limited in practice Tuesday after missing Week 13 with a shoulder injury. He may or may not suit up for Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While this is the final week for byes, managers will still have to make do without players from the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here, we'll dive into some of the best and worst plays of the week. To avoid obvious sits, we'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros. All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

