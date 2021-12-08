Week 14 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be AvailableDecember 8, 2021
Week 14 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available
The Minnesota Vikings can't catch a break on the injury front.
Minnesota lost Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen in consecutive weeks, and to make matters worse, it lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 13.
Thielen's ankle injury will not need surgery to repair, but his return is unknown at this point, per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.
Thielen's injury opens the door for K.J. Osborn to potentially be a fantasy football playoffs star in the coming weeks.
Osborn will be the No. 2 wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson, and he should earn plenty of targets as the Vikings look to solidify a wild-card position in the NFC.
Osborn is one of a few players who could thrive in elevated roles in Week 14, and in turn, they could have a positive impact on your fantasy football matchups.
K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota
K.J. Osborn's performance in place of Adam Thielen in Week 13 provided us with a glance into what his output could look like in the coming weeks.
Osborn caught four of his seven targets for 47 yards, and he found the end zone for the third time this season.
Osborn was considered a potential breakout candidate off the waiver wire in September and October. He had three games with 75 or more receiving yards from Weeks 1-6, but his production dipped after that.
With Thielen out, Osborn could return to the production levels he flashed in the opening six weeks of the season.
Kirk Cousins needs Osborn to step up alongside Justin Jefferson in order for the Vikings to rebound in their wild-card hunt.
Expect Osborn to be targeted at a decent rate in Thursday night's clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If he earns above five or six targets, he should be added off the waiver wire if he has not been already.
JaMycal Hasty, RB, San Francisco
JaMycal Hasty should be considered a top waiver-wire pickup for Week 14 because he is the healthiest running back on the San Francisco 49ers roster.
Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr. both appeared on the injury report after the Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Mitchell is dealing with a concussion and Wilson suffered a knee injury.
Hasty has more than 10 rushing yards in a single game once this season, but he should be trusted because of the 49ers offensive system.
Mitchell and Wilson were the latest examples of players who could slide into Kyle Shanahan's system and find success.
Hasty may have similar expectations attached to him if Mitchell and Wilson are unable to play in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
If Hasty is the lead back, he could earn enough touches to be a No. 2 running back in most fantasy football leagues.
Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Washington
Welcome back to the top of the waiver-wire list, Ricky Seals-Jones.
The Washington Football Team tight end should be thrust back into a larger role in the passing game with Logan Thomas out injured again.
Seals-Jones had three straight games with four or more receptions and over 40 receiving yards in Thomas' absence in October.
Thomas did not tear his ACL during the Week 13 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he did suffer an injury that could keep him out, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Seals-Jones should be a viable waiver-wire candidate as long as Thomas is sidelined. He proved that in October, and he will likely see a production increase, starting with the Week 14 clash against the Dallas Cowboys.