Week 14 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

Scot Tucker/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings can't catch a break on the injury front.

Minnesota lost Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen in consecutive weeks, and to make matters worse, it lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 13.

Thielen's ankle injury will not need surgery to repair, but his return is unknown at this point, per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

Thielen's injury opens the door for K.J. Osborn to potentially be a fantasy football playoffs star in the coming weeks.

Osborn will be the No. 2 wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson, and he should earn plenty of targets as the Vikings look to solidify a wild-card position in the NFC.

Osborn is one of a few players who could thrive in elevated roles in Week 14, and in turn, they could have a positive impact on your fantasy football matchups.