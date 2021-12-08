Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Updated Overview for All PositionsDecember 8, 2021
We're inching closer to fantasy playoff season, and matchups are becoming harder to decipher by the week. In Week 13, for example, a notoriously bad Los Angeles Chargers run defense held fantasy star Joe Mixon to just 54 yards and 2.8 yards per carry.
Mixon did score a touchdown, but he also lost a fumble.
We're still going to trust the trends in Week 14, but it's as important as ever to rely on consistent performers. The playoffs will be on the line for a lot of managers, and in some larger leagues, they may have already begun.
Here, you'll find the top plays at each position based on factors like proven production, projected role and, yes, matchup. You'll also find some potential waiver-wire targets at the key skill spots. As a reminder, the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are on bye this week.
All rankings and picks are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
8. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
11. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Wire Target: Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints
This week, New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is both a top-10 play and a waiver-wire gem. Rostered in only 34 percent of Yahoo leagues and 36 percent of ESPN leagues, he should be available and ripe for the picking.
While the 31-year-old tossed four interceptions in his Week 13 start, he also threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 101 yards on 11 carries. He is dealing with a finger injury, but the expectation is that he will play.
"As long as everyone agrees that he can be functional and comfortable, there's not really a counter to him continuing to play," ESPN analyst and physical therapist Stephania Bell said, per ESPN's Mike Triplett.
This week, Hill fills face a New York Jets team that has allowed the 14th most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Running Back
1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
2. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings
5. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons
6. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
8. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
9. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers
10. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
11. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
12. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
13. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
14. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
15. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
16. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
17. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
18. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
19. Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions
20. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
Wire Target: Tevin Coleman, RB, New York Jets
New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman is currently only rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues and 42 percent of ESPN leagues.
With rookie running back Michael Carter II on injured reserve with an ankle injury, the 28-year-old projects as a serviceable flex play. Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, he rushed for 58 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards. He has now topped 55 rushing yards and had at least two receptions in back-to-back weeks.
Managers playing Coleman this week will be banking on his PPR upside. The New Orleans Saints have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2021. Even if he isn't going into the lineup this week, he is worth scooping up as long-term insurance.
Wide Receiver
1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
4. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
5. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
6. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
7. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
8. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
10. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
13. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
14. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
15. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
16. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
17. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
18. Elijah Moore, New York Jets
19. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders
20. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
Wire Target: DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
There's a reasonable chance Miami wideout DeVante Parker can be had. He's only rostered in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and 54 percent of ESPN leagues.
The suddenly hot Dolphins activated the 28-year-old from injured reserve on Saturday, and he had a solid outing against the New York Giants. He finished with five receptions and 62 yards, and he should be a viable flex play for as long as he stays healthy.
The Dolphins are on bye this week, so this is a long-term pickup. In Week 15, Parker will face a Jets team that has allowed the 16th most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
5. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
7. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals
8. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
9. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
10. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
12. Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings
Wire Target: Tyler Conklin, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Here, we have another strong play and a waiver-wire target. Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin is rostered in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues and 34 percent of ESPN leagues.
The 26-year-old has emerged as a consistent part of the Vikings passing attack, and while he doesn't have a ridiculously high ceiling, he should have a solid floor. He has caught at least two passes in every game this season and is coming off a seven-catch, 56-yard performance against the Detroit Lions.
This week, Conklin will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, which are good but not great against opposing tight ends. Pittsburgh has allowed the 10th fewest fantasy points to the position this season.
Defense/Special Teams and Kicker
Defense/Special Teams
1. Green Bay Packers
2. New Orleans Saints
3. Denver Broncos
4. Tennessee Titans
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. Dallas Cowboys
7. Arizona Cardinals
8. Seattle Seahawks
9. Carolina Panthers
10. Kansas City Chiefs
11. Cleveland Browns
12. Minnesota Vikings
Kicker
1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
2. Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams
3. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
4. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals
6. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills
7. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
8. Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings
9. Dustin Hopkins, Los Angeles Chargers
10. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
11. Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys
12. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
*Fantasy roster information and points allowed from FantasyPros.