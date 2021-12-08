Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

0 of 5

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

We're inching closer to fantasy playoff season, and matchups are becoming harder to decipher by the week. In Week 13, for example, a notoriously bad Los Angeles Chargers run defense held fantasy star Joe Mixon to just 54 yards and 2.8 yards per carry.

Mixon did score a touchdown, but he also lost a fumble.

We're still going to trust the trends in Week 14, but it's as important as ever to rely on consistent performers. The playoffs will be on the line for a lot of managers, and in some larger leagues, they may have already begun.

Here, you'll find the top plays at each position based on factors like proven production, projected role and, yes, matchup. You'll also find some potential waiver-wire targets at the key skill spots. As a reminder, the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are on bye this week.

All rankings and picks are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.