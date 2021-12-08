Fantasy Football Week 14 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

Fantasy Football Week 14 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep LeaguesDecember 8, 2021
It's getting late in the NFL season. By this point, some fantasy football managers have had their rosters depleted by injuries. It may be tough to fill out a strong lineup each week, especially as players continue to get hurt and miss time.
However, that doesn't stop the season from progressing. And this week is an important one in the fantasy world, as it's the final week of the regular season for most leagues. Some managers are facing must-win matchups to try to get into their league's playoffs.
Perhaps you're looking for a deep sleeper or two to take a chance on because your team is shorthanded. If that's the case, here are a few players who you may want to consider for Week 14.
Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
It may be tough to think about going right back to Cam Newton after his disappointing Week 12 performance. In the Panthers' loss to the Miami Dolphins, he went 5-for-21 for 92 yards and two interceptions. However, he also scored a rushing touchdown.
Newton has gotten into the end zone using his legs in each of his three games since returning to Carolina, and that's the primary reason why he's still a fantasy streaming option at quarterback. The Panthers' offense may look different after offensive coordinator Joe Brady was fired during their Week 13 bye, and perhaps that will mean more running plays.
If that's the case, then Newton could still put up solid fantasy numbers, as the Panthers could utilize him in a way that gives him more rushing attempts. He could fare well in Week 14, with Carolina hosting the Atlanta Falcons, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to QBs, according to NFL.com.
Because of his recent passing struggles, Newton is a bit of a risky start. But he could also have a big showing in a favorable matchup, making him worthy of consideration.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Houston Texans
David Johnson missed the Texans' Week 13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts to a thigh injury and an illness. So that left Rex Burkhead as the clear top back for Houston, although he ran the ball only eight times in a lopsided 31-0 loss.
But the Texans should play a more competitive game this week, as they're hosting the Seattle Seahawks. That means their running game should be more of a factor, and if Johnson is out again, then Burkhead could have a big workload.
The Seahawks are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs, according to NFL.com, so the Texans could have success on the ground. Burkhead has had 38 carries over Houston's past three games, so even though he hasn't been too effective, he's getting a large number of touches.
Burkhead is always capable of getting into the end zone in a given week, and if that happens against Seattle, he could have a decent fantasy showing. If you're in desperate need of a running back for your lineup, Burkhead is a deep sleeper to consider.
Laquon Treadwell, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars' receiving corps has been impacted by injuries, which has led to Laquon Treadwell being more involved in recent weeks. Over Jacksonville's past two games, Treadwell has been targeted 13 times, leading to eight catches for 115 yards.
Treadwell, a six-year NFL veteran, is a former first-round draft pick who has gotten into the end zone in past seasons, so he could score a touchdown for the Jags in their Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. At the least, he should get a decent number of passes coming his way again.
The Titans are allowing the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, per NFL.com, making this a prime opportunity for the Jaguars' passing attack to put up bigger numbers than they have been of late.
Treadwell is a risky flex play, but he seems to be on the cusp of a strong game. And this is an opportune matchup for that to happen.