Former Cowboys DE Aldon Smith Arrested on Felony Charge of DUI Causing Injury

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive end Aldon Smith was arrested Monday on a felony charge of DUI causing injury, per TMZ Sports.

Smith's bail is set at $50,000. He was still in custody as of TMZ Sports' report at 6:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Smith is also due in court Wednesday.

The 32-year-old played for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. He also signed a contract with the Seattle Seahawks in April but was released in August because of an "off-the-field matter," according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.

