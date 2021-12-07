X

    Former Cowboys DE Aldon Smith Arrested on Felony Charge of DUI Causing Injury

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 8, 2021

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: Aldon Smith #58 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 25-3 loss against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Former NFL defensive end Aldon Smith was arrested Monday on a felony charge of DUI causing injury, per TMZ Sports.

    Smith's bail is set at $50,000. He was still in custody as of TMZ Sports' report at 6:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Smith is also due in court Wednesday.

    The 32-year-old played for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. He also signed a contract with the Seattle Seahawks in April but was released in August because of an "off-the-field matter," according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.


    X