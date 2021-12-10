Fantasy Football Week 14: Biggest Sleepers at Every PositionDecember 10, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 14: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Some fantasy football managers recycle a shortlist of trustworthy streamer options, which is a shrewd strategy. However, you should always keep your eyes open for new names, especially late in the season.
As managers make a push for the playoffs, they often look for known commodities. This week, you'll recognize several sleeper options who flashed on the fantasy radar throughout the year, but a matchup between AFC South rivals may feature a couple of unheralded gems.
Among the suggested pickups below, managers will also notice the common theme of now-or-never for a couple of players who should have strong performances after recent duds. If they fail to deliver Sunday, leave them on the scrap heap for the remainder of the campaign.
Who's on the sleeper list for Week 14? Let's go through eight options available in 60 percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.
QB Cam Newton vs. Atlanta Falcons (31 Percent Rostered)
A lot of managers jumped off the Cam Newton fantasy bandwagon after the Carolina Panthers benched him before their Week 13 bye. If that's the case in your league, pick him up.
The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and head coach Matt Rhule said he would "certainly anticipate" Newton will start Sunday.
Newton will have a chance to bounce back from an abysmal Week 12 outing against the Miami Dolphins in which he threw for just 92 yards and two interceptions before P.J. Walker took over the huddle.
In Week 14, Newton will face the Atlanta Falcons, who have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns leaguewide (25) and head into Sunday's games tied for seventh in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks.
Rhule isn't afraid to make in-game personnel adjustments, which makes Newton a boom-or-bust option, but he has undeniable upside in this matchup.
QB Teddy Bridgewater vs. Detroit Lions (25 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $5,700
Teddy Bridgewater hasn't eclipsed 17 fantasy points since his Week 9 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, but he's on the sleeper list because of an enticing matchup with the Detroit Lions.
The Lions have allowed 310-plus passing yards in each of their past two contests—one of those outings featured Chicago Bears stopgap quarterback Andy Dalton. If Dalton can throw for 317 yards against Detroit's defense, then Bridgewater has a chance with his offensive weapons.
Bridgewater will have a pass-catching group at full strength with Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and Noah Fant healthy. He's established a rapport with rookie running back Javonte Williams, who's hauled in nine passes for 133 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks.
In a plus matchup against the 21st-ranked pass defense, Bridgewater lists as one of the better streamer options this week.
RB D'Onta Foreman vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (48 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $5,100
The Tennessee Titans had an eye-opening Week 12 rushing performance in a 36-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Dontrell Hilliard and D'Onta Foreman rushed for a combined 240 yards and a touchdown. The latter led the team in carries (19).
More managers have rostered Hilliard (55 percent), though Foreman isn't far behind with RB2 potential because of his recent workload and career-high 109 rushing yards in the previous outing.
Foreman led the team in rush attempts in two of the Titans' past three contests. He has a secure role in the backfield while star running back Derrick Henry recovers from foot surgery on injured reserve.
Though Foreman may split touches in a timeshare with Hilliard, he's in a plus matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are tied for 10th in fantasy points allowed to running backs and surrender the fifth-most rushing touchdowns (15) going into Week 14.
RB Rex Burkhead vs. Seattle Seahawks (17 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,600
Rex Burkhead has led the Houston Texans in carries for each of the past three weeks, but his rushing workload amounted to little fantasy output in that stretch. The 31-year-old running back has failed to eclipse 8.4 fantasy points in PPR leagues in all but one contest (Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams) this season.
With all that said, managers who recently picked up Burkhead because of his expanded role following the departures of running backs Mark Ingram II and Phillip Lindsay may finally cash in on his touches in a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle allows the second-most fantasy points to running backs and fields a porous run defense that allows the most yards leaguewide. Before their 30-point output last week, the Seahawks struggled to score, so the Texans may not have to abandon their ground attack in a blowout, which would keep Burkhead in the fold as an asset.
If Burkhead doesn't move the needle in this pillow-soft matchup, he's a lost cause from a fantasy perspective.
WR Jamison Crowder vs. New Orleans Saints (22 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,700
While rookie second-rounder Elijah Moore deserves all the spotlight among New York Jets wideouts, Jamison Crowder could see more looks in the passing game going forward.
Wide receiver Corey Davis will undergo season-ending core-muscle surgery, leaving Moore and Crowder as the team's top two active leaders in targets.
Coming off one of his best games as a pro in which he threw for 226 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson could build some momentum against the New Orleans Saints' 22nd-ranked pass defense. Any progress for Wilson certainly bodes well for Crowder.
Last week, Crowder hauled in four of his six targets for 62 yards as the Jets' most productive receiver behind Moore. He's a viable sleeper option in a matchup with a defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to wideouts.
Even if you're wary of Wilson's limited passing production and Moore's emergence, take a look at Crowder because of his potential target share in a plus matchup.
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (23 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,500
Following their Week 13 bye, the Tennessee Titans designated wideout Julio Jones (hamstring) for return from injured reserve, but he's not a lock to suit up against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. A.J. Brown isn't eligible to come back until Week 16.
With Jones on the mend and Brown out, quarterback Ryan Tannehill may have to rely on a group of unheralded receivers, which opens the door for some intriguing sleeper options. Among them, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine stands out.
In Week 11, Westbrook-Ikhine hauled in seven passes for a career-high 107 yards and followed up with two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown on a team-leading six targets in his last outing.
In an expanded role, Westbrook-Ikhine could post solid numbers against the Jaguars, who are tied for seventh in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers and field the 19th-ranked pass defense. Managers should take advantage of his window of opportunity as the Titans star receivers work their way back from injuries.
TE Austin Hooper vs. Baltimore Ravens (23 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $3,400
Austin Hooper isn't a weekly fantasy name to know, but he could play the majority of snaps at tight end for the Cleveland Browns this week.
In Week 12, Harrison Bryant exited the game with the Baltimore Ravens because of a high ankle sprain. The Browns ruled him out for Week 14. On Tuesday, the club placed David Njoku on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which clouds his status for the upcoming contest.
In the first matchup with the Ravens, quarterback Baker Mayfield looked for his tight ends in the passing game, targeting Njoku, Bryant and Hooper 11 times combined.
With undrafted rookie tight end Miller Forristall as the only other player at the position currently on the roster, Hooper may have a bigger role in the passing attack to go along with his high snap count. He's in line for an active outing with a defense that's tied for eighth in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.
TE Nick Vannett at New York Jets (0 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $3,100
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill will attempt to play through a finger injury, which may adversely impact the productivity of his pass-catchers. That said, he played with the issue last week and connected with Nick Vannett on three out of four targets for 48 yards.
With Adam Trautman on injured reserve (MCL sprain) and Juwan Johnson's early departure from the previous contest because of a neck injury, Vannett had a sizable role in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys, playing a season-high 60 percent of the offensive snaps.
Johnson hasn't played more than 42 percent of the offensive snaps in a single game all season, so Vannett should have a chance to produce decent fantasy numbers against the New York Jets, who allow the fourth-most passing yards and the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends.
If the Saints pull Hill because his finger injury renders him ineffective, Vannett should still garner some looks in the aerial attack with Trautman out. Keep in mind, he caught a touchdown pass from Trevor Siemian in Week 11.
Fantasy scoring and points allowed provided by FantasyPros.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Maurice Moton is an NFL and Fantasy Football columnist for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.