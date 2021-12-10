Fantasy Football Week 14: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

Some fantasy football managers recycle a shortlist of trustworthy streamer options, which is a shrewd strategy. However, you should always keep your eyes open for new names, especially late in the season.

As managers make a push for the playoffs, they often look for known commodities. This week, you'll recognize several sleeper options who flashed on the fantasy radar throughout the year, but a matchup between AFC South rivals may feature a couple of unheralded gems.

Among the suggested pickups below, managers will also notice the common theme of now-or-never for a couple of players who should have strong performances after recent duds. If they fail to deliver Sunday, leave them on the scrap heap for the remainder of the campaign.

Who's on the sleeper list for Week 14? Let's go through eight options available in 60 percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.