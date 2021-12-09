5 Players Who Could Make a Late Push for 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

0 of 5

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

In the remaining five weeks of the 2021 NFL season, several players will have an opportunity to make their case for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Since 2015, quarterbacks and running backs have won OROY, with three winners coming from both positions, but this year's group of signal-callers has featured underwhelming performances under center.

Going into Week 13, Mac Jones had the best resume among rookie quarterbacks with 16 touchdown passes, eight interceptions and a 70.3 percent completion rate, but he completed just two of three attempts for 19 yards in a windy Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.

With two of his last four games in New England, Jones may hand off a lot more than he throws in wintry weather. The efficient passer doesn't have impressive-enough numbers to give him a cushion over some of the most productive playmakers in this year's draft class.

In a wide-open race for OROY, who has the best chance to make a run for the award? We'll highlight five players who could earn the honor.