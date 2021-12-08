Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 14December 8, 2021
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 14
This is it.
Where the regular season is concerned, anyway. In the vast majority of fantasy football leagues, Week 14 brings with it the final matchup ahead of the playoffs. And for many fantasy managers, that means the postseason has effectively started.
Win, and you move on. Lose, and it's all over until next summer's draft.
There's no room to start a quarterback who is set to throw three interceptions. A running back who is about to average two yards a pop. A wide receiver with the dropsies.
Mismanage this week's lineup, and it's all over but the crying.
This article aims to help you keep those eyes dry and advance to the fantasy playoffs. Want point-per-reception rankings for every position in Week 14? We've got 'em. Want some matchups to target and avoid? Got those too.
Want a guaranteed victory?
Sorry. That I can't do. As it turns out, magic wands are not dishwasher-safe.
Who knew?
Quarterbacks
- Dak Prescott, DAL (at WAS)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LV)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. LAR)
- Josh Allen, BUF (at TB)
- Tom Brady, TB (vs. BUF)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. NYG)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CLE)
- Matthew Stafford, LAR (at ARI)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (at HOU)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CHI)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. SF)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. PIT)
- Derek Carr, LV (at KC)
- Taylor Heinicke, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Taysom Hill, NO (at NYJ)
- Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (vs. DET)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at JAX)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at MIN)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at CIN)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (at CAR)
- Cam Newton, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Trevor Lawrence, JAX (at TEN)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (at. BAL)
- Zach Wilson, NYJ (at NO)
- Jared Goff, DET (at DEN)
- Andy Dalton, CHI (at GB)
- Davis Mills, HOU (vs. SEA)
- Jake Fromm, NYG (at LAC)
- Tyrod Taylor, HOU (vs. SEA)
- P.J. Walker, CAR (vs. ATL)
Fantasy managers who spent an early pick on Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals have been in scramble mode for the past several weeks—the third-year pro hadn't played since Week 8 after spraining his ankle in the last few moments of Arizona's loss to the Green Bay Packers.
But Murray was back out there last Sunday, and while he only attempted 15 passes and threw for just 123 yards, he tossed a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more—numbers that slotted the 24-year-old at the top of the fantasy leaderboard under center in Week 13.
This time of year, getting a top-five fantasy option back just in time for the postseason can be the final piece in a championship puzzle.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (at KC) [DK DFS VALUE $5,900]
Carr was a disappointment last week, managing fewer than 250 passing yards without a touchdown pass in the loss to Washington. But this week's trip to Kansas City brings another top-five matchup for quarterbacks. If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS) [DK DFS VALUE $6,700]
Prescott didn't stuff the stat sheet in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints, and the Washington defense has improved relative to earlier in the season. But there still isn't a team in the league that has allowed more fantasy points per game this season to quarterbacks.
BAD MATCHUPS
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. BUF) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,600]
There is no chance in you-know-what that managers in season-long formats will sit fantasy football's highest-scoring quarterback. But Brady's the third-most expensive DFS option ahead of the worst fantasy matchup for his position this season.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (at ARI) [DK DFS VALUE $7,500]
Stafford appears to have broken out of the funk he was in, throwing three touchdown passes in each of his last two games. But it's worth pointing out that the 33-year-old was just a middling QB1 in Week 4 against Arizona—280 passing yards, two scores and a pick in a 17-point loss.
SLEEPER
Taysom Hill, New Orleans (at NYJ) [DK DFS VALUE $5,600]
Hill didn't play especially well last week against Dallas while dealing with a finger injury, but his 100-yard rushing day and top-10 fantasy finish belie how irrelevant his shortcomings as a passer can be in fantasy. He should at least be good for low-end QB1 numbers against a bad Jets defense.
WEEK 14 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. NYG)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Elijah Mitchell, SF (at CIN)
- Najee Harris, PIT (at MIN)
- Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. DET)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (at NYJ) [INJURED]
- Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. SF)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (at LAC)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. PIT)
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. CHI)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at CAR)
- David Montgomery, CHI (at GB)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. LV)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at WAS) [INJURED]
- James Conner, ARI (vs. LAR)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. BUF)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (at DEN)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (at KC)
- Devonta Freeman, BAL (at CLE)
- James Robinson, JAX (at TEN)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (at WAS)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (at ARI) [INJURED]
- Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Rex Burkhead, HOU (vs. SEA)
- D'Onta Foreman, TEN (vs. JAX)
- Mark Ingram II, NO (at NYJ)
- Tevin Coleman, NYJ vs. NO)
- Sony Michel, LAR (at ARI)
- Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (vs. JAX)
- AJ Dillon, GB (vs. CHI)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at TB)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. DAL) [INJURED]
- Rashaad Penny, SEA (at HOU)
- Matt Breida, BUF (at TB)
- Ameer Abdullah, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Darrel Williams, KC (vs. LV)
- Carlos Hyde, JAX (at TEN)
- Mike Davis, ATL (at CAR)
- Latavius Murray, BAL (at CLE)
- Alex Collins, SEA (at HOU) [INJURED]
- Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. SF)
- Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. NO)
- Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (at CIN)
- Devontae Booker, NYG (at LAC)
- Jermar Jefferson, DET (at DEN)
- Khalil Herbert, CHI (at GB)
- Kene Nwangwu, MIN (vs. PIT)
- Giovani Bernard, TB (vs. BUF)
Plenty has been written about running backs Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers and Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals this year. All three backs have played a major role in the success of fantasy teams.
But a strong argument can be made that none of them are the MVP of the position this year.
And that the player who is, wasn't even drafted in most fantasy leagues.
Entering the 2021 season, Cordarrelle Patterson was best known for his prowess as a kickoff returner. But this year with the Atlanta Falcons, the 30-year-old has emerged as a key part of the offense. Patterson has averaged 4.6 yards per carry, topped 1,000 total yards, caught 44 passes and scored nine touchdowns.
Most importantly, he also has positional eligibility as a wide receiver with multiple fantasy providers.
Being able to plug a top-10 running back you scooped off the waiver wire into a wide receiver spot is a massive edge on the competition.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (at LAC) [DK DFS VALUE $6,000]
Fantasy managers are suffering from Barkley fatigue—the 24-year-old still hasn't had more than 16 carries or 60 rushing yards in a game this season. But if ever there was a week for him to wake up, it's in Week 14 against the 31st-ranked run defense of the Chargers.
Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos (vs. DET) [DK DFS VALUE $5,900]
Williams shined in his first game as Denver's primary back, piling up 178 total yards against the Kansas City Chiefs. If Melvin Gordon III (hip) doesn't play again in Week 14, Williams is a locked-in RB1 with top-five upside against a Lions defense allowing the fourth-most PPR points per game to running backs in 2021.
BAD MATCHUPS
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (vs. BAL) [DK DFS VALUE $7,600]
Chubb is one of a handful of high-end running backs who have been relative disappointments for one reason or another. Two weeks ago against Baltimore's league-leading run defense, Chubb carried the ball eight times for 16 yards. That is, um, not good.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons (at CAR) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,900]
First we build the guy up, then we tear him down. In seasonal formats, Patterson has become an every-week must-start. But almost $7,000 for a guy facing the second-worst matchup for the running back position at DraftKings is not how winning DFS builds are constructed.
SLEEPER
Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks (at HOU) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,800]
Penny's 10 carries for 35 yards last week against the San Francisco 49ers is not a stat line that inspires overwhelming confidence. But with Alex Collins' abdomen banged up, Penny is the closest thing the Seahawks have to a lead back heading into a matchup with the league's worst run defense.
WEEK 14 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at ARI)
- Davante Adams, GB (vs. CHI)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. LV)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at TB)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. PIT)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at WAS)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (at MIN)
- Chris Godwin, TB (vs. BUF)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. LAR)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Mike Evans, TB (vs. BUF)
- Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. SF)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. NYG) [INJURED]
- Amari Cooper, DAL (at WAS) [INJURED]
- Elijah Moore, NYJ (vs. NO)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (at HOU)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at CIN)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. SEA)
- Mike Williams, LAC (vs. NYG)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (at HOU)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (at CLE)
- Hunter Renfrow, LV (at KC)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. DET)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. SF)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (at MIN)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (at WAS)
- Emmanuel Sanders, BUF (at TB)
- Darnell Mooney, CHI (at GB)
- Tre'Quan Smith, NO (at NYJ)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. DET)
- Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. LAR)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Van Jefferson, LAR (at ARI)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (at TB)
- Russell Gage, ATL (at CAR)
- Odell Beckham Jr., LAR (at ARI)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. ATL)
- K.J. Osborn, MIN (vs. PIT)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. NO)
- Marvin Jones Jr., JAX (at TEN)
- Josh Reynolds, DET (at DEN)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB (vs. CHI)
- Rashod Bateman, BAL (at CLE)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. DET)
- Deonte Harris, NO (at NYJ)
- A.J. Green, ARI (vs. LAR)
- Kenny Golladay, NYG (at LAC)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. SF)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX (at TEN)
Since Week 9, the No. 1 wide receiver in fantasy football has been Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings. This is not a surprise—and with batterymate Adam Thielen out indefinitely with a high-ankle sprain, Jefferson's late-season surge will probably continue.
The No. 2 wide receiver over that span, however, is absolutely a surprise—especially when you consider the miserable morass of meh he has been saddled with at quarterback.
In four of Elijah Moore's last five games, the rookie wideout has been targeted at least eight times. He's averaging 5.6 receptions, 78.4 yards per game and 1.0 touchdown over that span, despite the likes of Mike "Wormburner" White, Joe "Is He Still Playing?" Flacco and Zach "Don't Call Me Pretty" Wilson air-mailing passes over his head.
He's locked in as a WR2 for Week 14, and who knows what the former Ole Miss standout might be capable of if he can get even average play under center.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,500]
There's no question that CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper should be in fantasy lineups in Week 14. But Gallup could be in for a big day as well against a Washington secondary that has surrendered the third-most passing yards per game in 2021.
Elijah Moore, New York Jets (vs. NO) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,900]
Might as well keep the Moore lovefest rolling. The Jets are a terrible team, but last week's performance from Wilson was probably the best of his young career, and the Saints are a top-five fantasy matchup for wide receivers.
BAD MATCHUPS
Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (at CLE) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,300]
There are multiple reasons to fade Brown in Week 14. For starters, the Browns have allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers. Lamar Jackson isn't exactly tearing it up while throwing the ball of late, either.
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. BUF) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,600]
This is another seasonal versus DFS call—in the former, you're going to start Evans and hope he can buck a bad matchup in this must-win week. But in DFS, it doesn't make a ton of sense to pay up for a guy facing the worst fantasy matchup in the league for wide receivers.
SLEEPER
Laviska Shenault Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (at TEN) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,300]
Trusting any facet of the Jacksonville passing "attack" isn't a play for the faint of heart. But the Titans have had their share of issues covering wide receivers, the Jaguars will probably be playing from behind and Shenault has the highest ceiling of the Jaguars receivers.
WEEK 14 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LV)
- George Kittle, SF (at CIN)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at CLE)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. BUF)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (at DEN)
- Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at MIN)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (at TB)
- Kyle Pitts, ATL (at CAR)
- Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. LAR)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (at WAS)
- Noah Fant, DEN (vs. DET)
- Foster Moreau, LV (at KC)
- Gerald Everett, SEA (at HOU)
- Tyler Conklin, MIN (vs. PIT)
- Evan Engram, NYG (at LAC)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (at GB)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Jared Cook, LAC (vs. NYG)
- David Njoku, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at ARI)
- C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. SF)
- Juwan Johnson, NO (at NYJ)
- James O'Shaughnessy, JAX (at TEN)
- Josiah Deguara, GB (vs. CHI)
- Tommy Tremble, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Ryan Griffin, NYJ (vs. NO)
- Geoff Swaim, TEN (vs. JAX)
- Will Dissly, SEA (at HOU)
- Donald Parham (vs. NYG)
- Albert Okwuegbunam (vs. DET)
It's been a disappointing season for fantasy managers who made a significant investment in San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. Over the first 12 weeks of the campaign, Kittle missed three games and barely cracked the top 15 at the position.
Then came lucky Week 13.
With No. 1 wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) out against the Seattle Seahawks, Kittle assumed the role of the No. 1 option and just exploded—nine receptions, 181 yards, two touchdowns and the No. 1 finish at the position for the week by a mile.
Kittle isn't likely to drop 39.6 PPR points again this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. But with Darren Waller nursing a knee injury, Kittle has locked down the title of the top fantasy tight end not named Travis Kelce.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Evan Engram, New York Giants (at LAC) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,500]
With Mike Glennon under center last week, Engram set his season high with 61 receiving yards. Whether it's Glennon, who's in the concussion protocol, or (gulp) Jake Fromm at quarterback for the Giants this week, Engram could see a lot of checkdowns in a top-five fantasy matchup for the position.
Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (at TB) [DK DFS VALUE $5,000]
Over the first 12 weeks of the season, Knox quietly ranked fourth in PPR fantasy points per game among tight ends. He should be a sizable part of the Buffalo offense in this week's potential Super Bowl preview against a Tampa Bay team that is much easier to throw on than run on.
BAD MATCHUPS
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (at MIN) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,300]
Since Week 7, it has been Freiermuth (and not Kyle Pitts) who has paced all rookie tight ends in fantasy points. The former Penn State star has become an every-week TE1, but he draws a bottom-five fantasy matchup for his position against the Vikings.
T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at DEN) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,300]
Hockenson had one of his best stat lines of the season in Detroit's wild Week 13 win over the Vikings, catching four of eight targets for 49 yards and a score. Flirting with 15 PPR fantasy points again in Week 14 won't be easy in another unfavorable matchup for his position, though.
SLEEPER
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (vs. BAL) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,400]
In Week 12 against the Ravens, Njoku reeled in three passes for 35 yards and a score. That's not a cartwheel-inspiring stat line, but 12.5 PPR fantasy points isn't bad for a waiver wire pickup with a modest price tag in DFS.
WEEK 14 TIGHT END RANKINGS
Kickers and Defenses
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. LV)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (at KC)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at CLE)
- Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. PIT)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at WAS)
- Matt Prater, ARI (vs. LAR)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (at TB)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (at MIN)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. DET)
- Ryan Succop, TB (vs. BUF)
- Robbie Gould, SF (at CIN)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. CHI)
- Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. SF)
- Dustin Hopkins, LAC (vs. NYG)
- Graham Gano, NYG (at LAC)
- Jason Myers, SEA (at HOU)
- Brett Maher, NO (at NYJ)
- Zane Gonzalez, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Matt Gay, LAR (at ARI)
- Brian Johnson, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at CAR)
- Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. JAX)
- Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Riley Patterson, DET (at DEN)
- Matthew Wright, JAX (at TEN)
- Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
- Denver Broncos (vs. DET)
- New Orleans Saints (at NYJ)
- Carolina Panthers (vs. ATL)
- Green Bay Packers (vs. CHI)
- Arizona Cardinals (vs. LAR)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. BUF)
- Kansas City Chiefs (vs. LV)
- Tennessee Titans (vs. JAX)
- Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NYG)
- Baltimore Ravens (at CLE)
- Seattle Seahawks (at HOU)
- Los Angeles Rams (at ARI)
- Buffalo Bills (at TB)
- Cleveland Browns (vs. BAL)
- Minnesota Vikings (vs. PIT)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (at MIN)
- San Francisco 49ers (at CIN)
- Las Vegas Raiders (at KC)
- Cincinnati Bengals (vs. SF)
- Atlanta Falcons (at CAR)
- New York Jets (at NO)
- Washington Football Team (vs. DAL)
- New York Giants (at LAC)
- Detroit Lions (at DEN)
In a week when many teams have to get a win to make the fantasy postseason, the scheduling gods have presented managers with quite the variety of matchup plays.
This isn't to say that some of the defenses that have been valuable all season don't get a chance to eat. The Dallas Cowboys draw a Washington offense that managed just 17 points last week in Las Vegas. A red-hot Kansas City Chiefs team hosts a Raiders club that scored just a single touchdown last week. The Arizona Cardinals face a Rams team that had looked shaky of late before cruising against Jacksonville last Sunday.
What? Like everyone doesn't cruise against Jacksonville.
But whether it's the Seahawks in Houston, the Titans against those same Jaguars or the Chargers against the Giants, there are multiple fantasy defenses this week sitting on waiver wires that have considerable upside.
In Week 14, it's time to live the stream.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos (vs. DET)
The Detroit Lions are not a good defensive team. But they are either so bad at preventing scoring or just good enough at keeping teams out of the end zone that the Lions lead the league in fantasy points per game allowed to kickers.
New Orleans Saints Defense (at NYJ) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,600]
As the Saints started losing games, the strain on the team's defense put a dent in their fantasy production. But New Orleans remains a top-12 defense for the season, and this week the team gets a great matchup with Zach Wilson and the Jets.
BAD MATCHUPS
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (at CLE)
Frankly, I feel silly for not ranking Tucker as the No. 1 kicker regardless of an unfavorable matchup for his position with the Browns. But it's been a long season, and I'm a little punchy.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. BUF) [DK DFS VALUE $3,200]
The Buccaneers have had their ups and downs defensively, although for the season they rank a respectable sixth in fantasy points. Only three teams have surrendered fewer fantasy points per game to opposing defenses this season than the Bills.
SLEEPER
Carolina Panthers Defense (vs. ATL) [DK DFS VALUE $2,800]
The Panthers have been struggling of late as a team, but the defense gets a dream matchup in Week 14. So far this season, there isn't a team in the league that has given up more fantasy points per game to defenses than Atlanta.
WEEK 14 KICKER RANKINGS
WEEK 14 DEFENSE RANKINGS
Top 100 Overall/Flex Rankings
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at ARI)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. NYG)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. CHI)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. LV)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at TB)
- Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (at CIN)
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT (at MIN)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. PIT)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at WAS)
- Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (vs. DET)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. LV)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at NYJ) [INJURED]
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. SF)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at MIN)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. BUF)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at LAC)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. LAR)
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. DAL)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (at CIN)
- Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (vs. PIT)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. CHI)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. BUF)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (vs. SF)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (at CAR)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. NYG) [INJURED]
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at WAS) [INJURED]
- Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ (vs. NO)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at GB)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (vs. LV)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at HOU)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at CIN)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at WAS) [INJURED]
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. SEA)
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC (vs. NYG)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at HOU)
- James Conner, RB, ARI (vs. LAR)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at CLE)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (at CLE)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. BUF)
- Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV (at KC)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (at DEN)
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (vs. DET)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at KC)
- Devonta Freeman, RB, BAL (at CLE)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB (vs. BUF)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (at MIN)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (at TEN)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. SF)
- Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (at WAS)
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (at WAS)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (at DEN)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF (at TB)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT (at MIN)
- Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (at GB)
- Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR (at ARI) [INJURED]
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO (at NYJ)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. DET)
- Rex Burkhead, RB, HOU (vs. SEA)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (vs. LAR)
- D'Onta Foreman, RB, TEN (vs. JAX)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Mark Ingram, RB, NO (at NYJ)
- Dawson Knox, TE, BUF (at TB)
- Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ vs. NO)
- Van Jefferson, WR, LAR (at ARI)
- Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (at TB)
- Sony Michel, RB, LAR (at ARI)
- Dontrell Hilliard, RB, TEN (vs. JAX)
- Russell Gage, WR, ATL (at CAR)
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, LAR (at ARI)
- Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (at CAR)
- AJ Dillon, RB, GB (vs. CHI)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at TB)
- K.J. Osborn, WR, MIN (vs. PIT)
- J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS (vs. DAL) [INJURED]
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (vs. NO)
- Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA (at HOU)
- Matt Breida, RB, BUF (at TB)
- Ameer Abdullah, RB, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Marvin Jones, WR, JAX (at TEN)
- Zach Ertz, TE, ARI (vs. LAR)
- Darrel Williams, RB, KC (vs. LV)
- Carlos Hyde, RB, JAX (at TEN)
- Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL (at WAS)
- Josh Reynolds, WR, DET (at DEN)
- Mike Davis, RB, ATL (at CAR)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB (vs. CHI)
- Latavius Murray, RB, BAL (at CLE)
- Alex Collins, RB, SEA (at HOU) [INJURED]
- Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL (at CLE)
- Samaje Perine, RB, CIN (vs. SF)
- Tim Patrick, WR, DEN (vs. DET)
- Ty Johnson, RB, NYJ (vs. NO)
- Deonte Harris, WR, NO (at NYJ)
Before we get to the top 100 overall players for Week 14 (a list that can help with flex decisions), it's caveat time.
Like you didn't know it was coming.
First, there are no quarterbacks listed. If your fantasy league has flex spots that are QB-eligible, you are almost always going to want to put one in that spot. Look at it as an opportunity to start Gardner Minshew.
Of course, in Week 14 you can't start Minshew. Or Jalen Hurts, for that matter. For reasons known only to God and Roger Goodell, the NFL scheduled four teams for a bye—the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are all off.
Cue Jonathan Taylor managers weeping quietly.
Lastly, in this must-win week for so many, please do not fall prey to the single silliest pitfall in all of fantasy football.
The "should I start X if my opponent has Y?" nonsense.
If you have Kyler Murray, it doesn't matter even a little bit if your opponent has DeAndre Hopkins. If you have Davante Adams, it doesn't matter even a little if your opponent has Aaron Rodgers.
The only thing that matters is starting the players you believe will score the most fantasy points. Period. End of story.
WEEK 14 TOP 100 OVERALL/FLEX RANKINGS
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Fantasy points allowed data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.