Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 14

1 of 6

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Fantasy managers who spent an early pick on Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals have been in scramble mode for the past several weeks—the third-year pro hadn't played since Week 8 after spraining his ankle in the last few moments of Arizona's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

But Murray was back out there last Sunday, and while he only attempted 15 passes and threw for just 123 yards, he tossed a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more—numbers that slotted the 24-year-old at the top of the fantasy leaderboard under center in Week 13.

This time of year, getting a top-five fantasy option back just in time for the postseason can be the final piece in a championship puzzle.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (at KC) [DK DFS VALUE $5,900]

Carr was a disappointment last week, managing fewer than 250 passing yards without a touchdown pass in the loss to Washington. But this week's trip to Kansas City brings another top-five matchup for quarterbacks. If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS) [DK DFS VALUE $6,700]

Prescott didn't stuff the stat sheet in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints, and the Washington defense has improved relative to earlier in the season. But there still isn't a team in the league that has allowed more fantasy points per game this season to quarterbacks.

BAD MATCHUPS

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. BUF) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,600]

There is no chance in you-know-what that managers in season-long formats will sit fantasy football's highest-scoring quarterback. But Brady's the third-most expensive DFS option ahead of the worst fantasy matchup for his position this season.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (at ARI) [DK DFS VALUE $7,500]

Stafford appears to have broken out of the funk he was in, throwing three touchdown passes in each of his last two games. But it's worth pointing out that the 33-year-old was just a middling QB1 in Week 4 against Arizona—280 passing yards, two scores and a pick in a 17-point loss.

SLEEPER

Taysom Hill, New Orleans (at NYJ) [DK DFS VALUE $5,600]

Hill didn't play especially well last week against Dallas while dealing with a finger injury, but his 100-yard rushing day and top-10 fantasy finish belie how irrelevant his shortcomings as a passer can be in fantasy. He should at least be good for low-end QB1 numbers against a bad Jets defense.

WEEK 14 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS