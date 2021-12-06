NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Breaking Down AFC and NFC Postseason Outlook

1 of 3

Erick W. Rasco/Getty Images

Division Leaders

1. New England (8-4)

2. Tennessee (8-4)

3. Baltimore (8-4)

4. Kansas City (8-4)

Wild-Card Race

5. Buffalo (7-4)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

7. Cincinnati (7-5)

8. Pittsburgh (6-5-1)

9. Indianapolis (7-6)

10. Las Vegas (6-6)

11. Cleveland (6-6)

12. Denver (6-6)

13. Miami (6-7)

Don't bother studying these standings too closely. The top-seeded Patriots could fall all the way to No. 5 if they fall to the Bills on Monday night.

The Titans are sitting pretty in the No. 2 spot, as they would climb to No. 1 with a New England loss on Monday and might barely break a sweat during the final stretch run. Of Tennessee's final five opponents, only one has a winning record.

It's a different story for the Ravens at No. 3. Lamar Jackson and Co. always seem to find themselves in a nail-biter, and Sunday's loss to the Steelers wasn't sealed until Baltimore failed a two-point conversion in the closing seconds. Baltimore, which has gone .500 since a 5-1 start, doesn't have a game left against an opponent with a sub-.500 record.

Finally, the fourth-seeded Chiefs might not have their offensive rhythm, but Patrick Mahomes' crew does have a hold on the AFC West thanks to a five-game winning streak. They will face all three division rivals over the final five weeks, including a critical Week 15 trip to L.A., where they will look to avenge a Week 3 loss to Justin Herbert and the Chargers.