Heisman Watch 2021: Latest Odds and Predictions in Race for Top Award

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide will likely become the second program in five years to have back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the overwhelming favorite to win the prestigious award with his performance in the SEC Championship Game. He was in the mix for the Heisman all season, but he did not take hold of the competition until Saturday in Atlanta.

Plenty of other players should be considered as finalists. but not many first-place votes should be given to them. Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are the most likely finalists alongside Young.

