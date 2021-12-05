Week 14 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

0 of 5

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Fantasy football managers should think twice before they bench fringe starters in tough matchups.

Several top performers from Sunday's games will face stout defenses in Week 14. Typically, managers avoid these matchups, but a featured running back primed to log 12-15 carries just needs a touchdown or a couple of receptions to finish with a decent fantasy stat line.

Similarly, a lead wideout can put together a solid outing against a stingy pass defense if he's in line for more than a handful of targets. With a couple of looks in the red zone, that pass-catcher can convert targets into production.

For Week 14, we'll take a look at a few players who will face formidable defensive obstacles, but they're still worth consideration on the waiver wire and free-agent pool. All the selections are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.