Each NFL Team's Player Whose Best Days Are Behind Him Heading into 2022

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The inevitable decline of a once-great player can be difficult to watch. But Father Time remains undefeated, as is often said.

Every individual who achieves greatness at the highest level reaches a point when his physical capabilities begin to break down and he's no longer the player he once was.

Ben Roethlisberger's descent from a playmaking, Super Bowl-winning quarterback to the shell of that player he is today has affected an entire organization. The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't have a succession plan in place even though their quarterback's decline became obvious long ago. Now they're a mediocre squad.

The 39-year-old signal-caller expects this season to be his last in the Steel City, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Whether he continues to play or not remains to be seen.

Other teams will be looking at similar issues regarding marquee names on their respective rosters. Some may not be as drastic as the Roethlisberger example. But everyone chosen has already experienced his best days in professional football.