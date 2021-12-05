Week 13 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

1 of 3

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

By Tom Brady's lofty standards, he's underperformed the past three weeks. He's thrown only five touchdown passes over that span, and he's been held to 226 or fewer yards twice. The quarterback has also thrown six interceptions over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' past four games.

What better way to get back on track than by going up against the Atlanta Falcons? In Week 2, Brady threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns in Tampa Bay's victory over Atlanta, and he's likely to have another strong performance when the NFC South rivals resume hostilities Sunday.

The Falcons are allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks per game, according to NFL.com, and Brady should have no trouble airing it out against them. He should be the core of a DFS lineup, even though he comes at a slightly high price ($7,200 on DraftKings; $8,100 on FanDuel).

So if you're going to pay up at a position, make it Brady at QB. It's time for him to have the type of big game he was enjoying so regularly early in the season.