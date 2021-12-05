Week 13 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Week 13 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayDecember 5, 2021
With daily fantasy football, there's a way to have fun throughout the entire NFL season even if you're not faring too well in your standard fantasy league. So if your team is already out of playoff contention, it's time to dive into DFS in Week 13.
There's a big slate of games set for Sunday, with 12 set to take place. That means there's a large number of players to choose from when filling out your lineup on either DraftKings or FanDuel.
Here are some players you should try to build around when constructing your lineup Sunday.
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
By Tom Brady's lofty standards, he's underperformed the past three weeks. He's thrown only five touchdown passes over that span, and he's been held to 226 or fewer yards twice. The quarterback has also thrown six interceptions over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' past four games.
What better way to get back on track than by going up against the Atlanta Falcons? In Week 2, Brady threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns in Tampa Bay's victory over Atlanta, and he's likely to have another strong performance when the NFC South rivals resume hostilities Sunday.
The Falcons are allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks per game, according to NFL.com, and Brady should have no trouble airing it out against them. He should be the core of a DFS lineup, even though he comes at a slightly high price ($7,200 on DraftKings; $8,100 on FanDuel).
So if you're going to pay up at a position, make it Brady at QB. It's time for him to have the type of big game he was enjoying so regularly early in the season.
Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
In Week 12, Antonio Gibson rushed for a season-high 111 yards in Washington's win over the Seattle Seahawks, marking his first 100-yard game of the year. He also had a big workload, as he carried the ball 29 times and also had seven catches for 35 yards.
With J.D. McKissic (concussion) out Sunday, Gibson should get a ton of touches when Washington takes on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Gibson is a great running back to include in DFS lineups, especially as he comes at a price that should bring a ton of value ($5,700 on DraftKings; $6,200 on FanDuel).
Washington may try to let Gibson carry the offense, as Las Vegas is allowing 125.9 rushing yards per game (eighth-most in the NFL). There's also a good chance he gets into the end zone. And when he's scored a touchdown this season, chances are he'll score a pair, as he has two games with two rushing scores this year.
Gibson has come on strong in recent weeks, and that's likely to continue against the Raiders, making him a great anchor for a DFS lineup.
Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions
If you are looking for a sleeper wide receiver for your lineup, consider the Detroit Lions' Josh Reynolds. There are numerous reasons why he may be poised for a big game Sunday, and he comes at a low DFS price ($3,400 on DraftKings; $5,100 on FanDuel).
Reynolds has played only two games for the Lions. However, he and Detroit quarterback Jared Goff played together on the Los Angeles Rams from 2017 to 2020, so there's already a connection between them. That led to results last time out, as Reynolds had three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears.
On Sunday, Detroit is hosting the Minnesota Vikings, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers per game, according to NFL.com. This matchup could have plenty of offense on both sides, and even though the Lions are winless, they can still produce results on offense.
Reynolds should build off his performance against Chicago and could get into the end zone again. It's worth taking a chance on him in DFS, as that expands the budget for other positions while also getting you a possible breakout player.
