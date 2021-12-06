Fantasy Football Week 14: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

0 of 4

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Week 14 in fantasy football provides top stars with some favorable matchups and under-the-radar players with opportunities to contribute to your team as you near the playoffs.

For every Bears-owning Aaron Rodgers or Cardinals-splicing Cooper Kupp, there is a K.J. Osborn ready to step in and help the Vikings offense following the ankle injury star wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered Sunday or a Rashaad Penny making the most of his latest chance for playing time with Seattle.

Ahead of the NFL's Week 14 slate, these are the 10 best players for your fantasy lineup in each of the skill positions, as well as some waiver-wire pickups who may well put you over the edge as you chase a fantasy league championship.