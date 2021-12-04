Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the WebDecember 4, 2021
As division races around the NFL have been heating up entering the final stretch of the regular season, the same has been happening in fantasy football leagues. And fantasy managers have even less time to try to make a push into the playoffs.
Most fantasy leagues are having the playoffs from Weeks 15-17 this year, shifted back a week later because of the NFL moving to an 18-week schedule. But there are still only two weeks remaining in the fantasy regular season, so postseason berths will soon be decided.
With time running out, these final two weeks will feature plenty of important fantasy matchups. And it'll be vital for managers to make the right lineup decisions. Here's some start/sit advice for Week 13, along with what some of the experts are saying regarding those players.
Start 'Em: Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Elijah Mitchell has gone from early-season waiver-wire addition with potential to reliable fantasy running back. He's been consistently strong when healthy this season, and he could be in line for another big performance on Sunday when the 49ers travel to face the Seattle Seahawks.
In fact, Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports believes Mitchell could be in store for a huge showing.
"He should have the chance for a solid encore, and I like him as a top-five fantasy running back in all leagues," Eisenberg wrote. "With Deebo Samuel (groin) out, you might get more scoring chances for Mitchell, which would be awesome."
Mitchell has scored a touchdown and ran for more than 100 yards in three of his past five games, including last week against the Minnesota Vikings. He could do that again this week, so make sure he's in fantasy lineups once again.
Sit 'Em: Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are facing off Monday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the AFC East. It should be an exciting, competitive game. It just may not be a high-scoring one, considering both teams have strong defenses.
The Pats' secondary is making it tough on opposing wide receivers, so the Bills' playmakers may not put up big numbers, especially their secondary options. That's why NFL.com's Adam Rank is suggesting fantasy managers sit Cole Beasley this week. Another reason is because of Beasley's recent struggles against New England.
"Beasley had five receptions for 41 yards against the Patriots last year. In both games. Combined," Rank wrote. "And you might reason that the Patriots are playing better this year. Actually, I’ll just come right out and put those words out there for you. The Patriots are much better this year, so I’m going to avoid Beasley this week."
Beasley has only one touchdown and just one 100-yard game this season. Don't expect that to change this week, meaning it's smart to leave Beasley on fantasy benches.
Start 'Em: Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
When the Eagles traded Zach Ertz, it seemed like Dallas Goedert was poised to start putting up some bigger numbers. That hasn't quite been the case, though, as he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4.
Not only that, but Goedert had only one catch for no yards in Philadelphia's loss to the New York Giants last week. However, that shouldn't discourage fantasy managers from playing Goedert this week against the New York Jets. In fact, Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated is encouraging it.
"The Jets have been generous to tight ends, allowing five touchdowns and an average of 14.1 fantasy points a game to the position," Fabiano wrote. "So, despite his huge stinker, Goedert should remain a top-10 option at the position this weekend."
So don't pivot away from Goedert quite yet and make sure to start him in that favorable matchup against the Jets.