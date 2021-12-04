5 Overperforming NHL Players Who Will Come Back Down to Earth

0 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

To a degree, hockey is a game of luck. There are a lot of players on a slippery surface at the same time, and the puck can take unpredictable paths. Chaos occurs, and teams and players can sometimes benefit or suffer from the randomness. It tends to even out over the course of an 82-game season, but weird things can happen in smaller samples.

However, the NHL season is roughly a quarter of the way done, and that's long enough to start establishing some trends. It's also a short enough window that it's not necessarily a perfect reflection of how good everyone is and what to expect going forward.

At the individual level, there are some players who are experiencing a particularly great run of offensive performance but whose underlying numbers don't necessarily suggest they'll maintain such a high level the rest of the way.

Here are five players whose current point production is unsustainable.