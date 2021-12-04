Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury ReportsDecember 4, 2021
There are a lot of injuries impacting fantasy football lineups this week. And that's especially the case at the running back, wide receiver and tight end positions.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is out for the rest of the season. Fantasy stars such as Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift and San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel have already been ruled out for Week 13 action, and more big names could join that list Sunday.
With only two weeks remaining in the fantasy regular season for most leagues, many managers are hoping the fill-in options for their injured players will perform well enough to help them win some of the most crucial matchups of the season.
Here's a look at the flex rankings for Week 13, along with some players who are still available on most waiver wires and could be used as late injury replacements.
Week 13 Top-40 Flex Rankings
1. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor at HOU
2. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. JAX
3. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. LAC
4. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler at CIN
5. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. DEN
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette at ATL
7. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson at DET
8. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris vs. BAL
9. Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson at LV
10. Minnesota Vikings RB Alexander Mattison at DET
11. San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell at SEA
12. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase vs. LAC
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at ATL
14. Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams at KC
15. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen at CIN
16. Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner at CHI
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin at ATL
18. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. DEN
19. Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams vs. MIN
20. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs vs. NE
21. Atlanta Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson vs. TB
22. Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin at LV
23. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson vs. BAL
24. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen vs. DET
25. Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle vs. NYG
26. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle at SEA
27. Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson at LAR
28. Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. at HOU
29. Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown at PIT
30. San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk at SEA
31. Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. DEN
32. Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery vs. ARI
33. Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks vs. IND
34. Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith vs. NYJ
35. Miami Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin vs. NYG
36. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley at MIA
37. Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders vs. NYJ
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski vs. ATL
39. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool vs. BAL
40. Chicago Bears WR Darnell Mooney vs. ARI
Foster Moreau, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
Darren Waller is listed as doubtful for the Raiders' game against Washington on Sunday because of back and knee injuries. Because it looks like he may not play, Foster Moreau should be a great streaming option at tight end for managers who are playing the matchups on a weekly basis.
When Waller missed Las Vegas' Week 7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Moreau had six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't been a factor when Waller is in the lineup, but that likely won't be an issue in Week 13, and quarterback Derek Carr could be looking Moreau's way a good bit.
The Raiders' passing attack has a favorable matchup against Washington's secondary. So definitely consider starting Moreau, who is available in 81 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers' passing attack will likely feature a lot of Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle this week with Deebo Samuel out because of a groin injury. But there should be enough targets to go around that another receiver could have a strong showing in a good matchup against the struggling Seattle Seahawks.
It could be a big day for Jauan Jennings, who will be the No. 2 wide receiver in San Francisco's offense behind only Aiyuk. Jennings is also coming off his best showing of the season, as he had two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown (his first since Week 2) in last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Jennings is a bit of a risky flex play, just because he hasn't had a ton of involvement in the offense this season, which is why he's available in 97 percent of Yahoo leagues and nearly all ESPN leagues. But if you want to take a chance on a potential breakout option, Jennings is a good one because of Samuel's absence.
Sony Michel, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Sony Michel should be rostered by fantasy managers heading into the weekend, and he's still available in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues and 72 percent of ESPN leagues. So if he's there on your league's waiver wire, it would be wise to pick him up if you have an extra roster spot.
It's possible Michel won't be a starting option on Sunday, but it all depends on the health of Darrell Henderson Jr. The Rams could be without Henderson, who is dealing with a thigh injury and will be a game-time decision for their home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Los Angeles should have a solid day on the ground, whether it's Henderson or Michel running the ball. If Michel gets the start in place of Henderson, then he should be considered as a strong flex option this week, as he should have one of his best performances of the year.