Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There are a lot of injuries impacting fantasy football lineups this week. And that's especially the case at the running back, wide receiver and tight end positions.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is out for the rest of the season. Fantasy stars such as Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift and San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel have already been ruled out for Week 13 action, and more big names could join that list Sunday.

With only two weeks remaining in the fantasy regular season for most leagues, many managers are hoping the fill-in options for their injured players will perform well enough to help them win some of the most crucial matchups of the season.

Here's a look at the flex rankings for Week 13, along with some players who are still available on most waiver wires and could be used as late injury replacements.