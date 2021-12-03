Odell Beckham Jr., Kyler Murray NFL Injury Statuses, Fantasy Impact for Week 13

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The NFC West is once again the focal point of the NFL injury report.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray are both listed on the injury report ahead of their Week 13 games.

Beckham is dealing with a hip injury that might keep him out of the Rams' clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Beckham was limited in practice Wednesday and did not practice Thursday, and his status "is up in the air."

Murray will again be a game-time decision for the Cardinals. His status has not changed even though the Cardinals had a bye week in Week 12.

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury called Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins game-time decisions for the trip to Chicago.

Below is a look at other significant injuries that will affect the fantasy football landscape for Sunday's Week 13 games:

Odell Beckham Jr. Dealing With Hip Injury

The Rams likely do not need Beckham to beat the Jaguars at home.

However, Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium would be the perfect game to get him more reps with tougher games on the horizon.

Beckham caught his first touchdown in a Rams jersey in Week 12's loss to the Green Bay Packers. He caught five balls on 10 targets for 81 yards.

If Beckham plays, he should be considered a No. 1 or No. 2 wide receiver in fantasy lineups because of his big-play potential, increased targets in Week 12 and favorable matchup.

Van Jefferson would be the beneficiary of a Beckham absence or limited playing time.

As always, Cooper Kupp will receive a high volume of targets from Matthew Stafford. His production might increase if Beckham is out, but he will have a high production rate regardless.

Former Rams wideout Josh Reynolds is one of the potential plug-ins for Beckham. He connected with Jared Goff for a 39-yard touchdown pass in the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears.

Jauan Jennings is expected to receive more targets in Deebo Samuel's absence in San Francisco. He could be worth an addition as a No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver in place of Beckham as well.

Kyler Murray Once Again a Game-Time Decision

Murray has not played since Week 8.

Every week since, the Cardinals quarterback has gone into Sunday as a game-time decision because of his ankle injury.

If the Cardinals do not believe Murray is at 100 percent come Sunday, he could be saved for the Week 14 clash with the Rams that will go a long way in determining the NFC playoff seeding.

Murray might not be the best fantasy football option even if he plays because of the monthlong layoff. The same could be said about DeAndre Hopkins, especially if he plays without his No. 1 quarterback on the field.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be a decent waiver-wire pickup in place of Murray. San Francisco visits the struggling Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Minnesota's Kirk Cousins could be worth the selection as well since he plays the Lions, but he might not be widely available.

With Daniel Jones out and Jalen Hurts banged up, the list of top quarterbacks to replace Murray is slim. That could lead you to Andy Dalton against the Cardinals or New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson against the Eagles out of necessity.