Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

0 of 4

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season is up and running, and fantasy managers who had exposure to the Dallas Cowboys' 27-17 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday might need a lift this weekend.

Dak Prescott was pretty pedestrian by his standards (238 yards, one touchdown and one interception). Taysom Hill showed some good (101 rushing yards, plus 264 passing yards with two touchdowns) and some bad (four interceptions). Ezekiel Elliott disappointed once again (15 touches for 47 scrimmage yards and no scores). Deonte Harris impressed (96 receiving yards and a score) for anyone with the foresight to start him.

Chances are, though, if your roster was involved in that contest, you might have some ground to make up between Sunday and Monday.

Coming here was the right decision, as we're laying out our top 10 positional rankings at the four skill spots, highlighting the player from that group with the most favorable matchup and projecting their production.