Cowboys vs. Saints Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Taysom Hill's arrival into the New Orleans Saints starting lineup brings up plenty of intrigue, but there is no guarantee he will be successful on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hill is taking over for Trevor Siemian in an offense that just produced six points in a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The six points and 190 total yards were not good enough for New Orleans' standards, and those numbers should have forced Saints head coach Sean Payton to reconsider his starting quarterback.

Hill is an intriguing player to have for daily fantasy football contests, but he might not come close to Dak Prescott's production.

Prescott will get Amari Cooper back for Thursday's game. Cooper is expected to travel with the team to New Orleans, per ESPN's Ed Werder.

Even if Cooper is not at 100 percent, the combination of him and Prescott could put up much better numbers than Hill and any of his wide receivers.