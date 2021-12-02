Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Tips for Fantasy Football Managers

Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Tips for Fantasy Football ManagersDecember 2, 2021
As the fantasy football playoffs get closer, the remaining weeks of the regular season are becoming more crucial for some managers. The next week or two could determine whether their fantasy season comes to an end or if they'll get to advance to the playoffs.
In order to have the best chance of extending your season, it's important to make the right lineup decisions over the next two weeks, especially as there will still be some NFL teams on byes during that time. A right or wrong choice could heavily impact the outcome of your season.
Here's some start/sit advice to help with decisions that need to be made for Week 13.
Start 'Em: Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins
Although Myles Gaskin got off to a slow start this season, he's become a reliable fantasy option in recent weeks. He's gotten into the end zone in three of the Dolphins' past four games, and he had a pair of rushing touchdowns in last week's win over the Carolina Panthers.
Miami is playing better of late, having won four consecutive games. And that could continue with a favorable matchup against the New York Giants. It should also be an opportunity for Gaskin to keep playing well, as the Giants are allowing the third-most fantasy points to running backs per game, according to NFL.com.
So if you have Gaskin on your fantasy roster, feel confident plugging him into your lineup again this week. He's still a risky start in tough matchups, but he should have no trouble having success on the ground against New York.
Sit 'Em: Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets
While quarterback Zach Wilson was out injured, Elijah Moore emerged as a top playmaker in the Jets' offense. He scored four touchdowns from Weeks 9-11, and he also had 141 yards in Week 11 against the Dolphins, the first 100-yard game of his rookie season.
However, Moore was less successful last week, as he had four catches for 46 yards in a win over the Houston Texans. It was also Wilson's first game back, so it seems Moore's value will drop a bit now that Wilson is back under center for the Jets.
Because of that, it's better to leave Moore on the bench in Week 13. New York is taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a solid defense, and there are likely better WR options either on your bench or possibly still on the waiver wire.
Start 'Em: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
Earlier in the season, Michael Pittman Jr. was becoming the top receiving option in the Colts' offense. However, he's slowed down a bit of late, having been kept out of the end zone in each of the past three weeks.
Not only that, but Pittman hasn't been putting up big yardage totals, recording 71, 23 and 53 yards in Indianapolis' past three games. But the second-year receiver should have an opportunity to get back on track in Week 13, as the Colts have a favorable matchup against the Texans.
Indianapolis should have success through the air, and Pittman is too talented to be contained for an extended period of time, especially by Houston's secondary. So stick with Pittman again this week, and he should produce better results than he has had in recent games.
Sit 'Em: Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams
For fantasy managers still holding out hope that Tyler Higbee's frequent targets will turn into positive results, it may be time to stream tight ends on a weekly basis, because Higbee has yet to become the factor in the Rams' offense that some thought he would be.
In fact, Higbee had a season-low three yards last week, as he recorded just one reception for only the second time this season. He was still targeted five times, but that hasn't been an indication of success for him this season.
Los Angeles will likely continue to rely heavily on its strong wide receivers in a favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. Meanwhile, it's best to not start Higbee and to try to find another tight end who will have a better chance at putting up solid numbers.