Bleacher Report's Expert Week 13 NFL Picks

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

DraftKings Line: Dallas -5

After promising starts, both the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints are limping. The two NFC playoff contenders have lost a combined seven of their last eight games, and now Dallas is laying a handful of points in the Bayou Thursday night.

It's a tricky number for a tricky game and a deadlock among the panel.

Davenport on New Orleans: "I don't think the Saints have a great chance of winning this game outright. But I do think that if New Orleans goes to a run-heavy game plan with Taysom Hill under center and Alvin Kamara back that they can keep things close, especially with the Cowboys dealing with some injuries on offense. Add in a home team getting more than a field goal, and the Saints are (begrudgingly) the pick."

Sobleski on the Cowboys: "Dallas' offense should just be too much for New Orleans to handle. Dak Prescott and Co. have scored 30 or more points in two of the last three games, whereas the Saints haven't managed that many points since Trevor Siemian became the starting quarterback. On top of offensive limitations, New Orleans is banged up in the trenches with both offensive tackles and two of their top defensive linemen not practicing, as of Tuesday."

Yes, Kamara looks set to return for New Orleans, but Dallas also looks as though it'll get both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb back in the lineup. This one is tough to get a bead on, especially with wild-card Taysom Hill quarterbacking the Saints, but it should be quite entertaining. Consider keeping your cash on hand for Sunday.

Predictions

Davenport: New Orleans

Gagnon: New Orleans

Kenyon: New Orleans

O'Donnell: Dallas

Rogers: Dallas

Sobleski: Dallas

Score Prediction: Cowboys 26, Saints 21