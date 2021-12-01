Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Early Fantasy Lineup Advice for Matchups of Week 13

0 of 5

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Hopefully, you spent Thanksgiving weekend making some fond memories and getting that all-important fantasy win. It's back to a more traditional schedule for Week 13, though the tough lineup decisions aren't going anywhere.

This week's action kicks off with a Thursday night game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. Injuries could impact decisions for that contest, as Alvin Kamara (knee) has been limited in practice. Amari Cooper, who missed two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list, is expected to play.

If Kamara and Cooper play, both will deserve to be in the starting lineup. Other decisions, though, won't be as simple as that. Here, we'll dive into some of the best and worst matchups of the week.

To avoid obvious sits, we'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros. All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

The Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans are on bye this week.