Ranking the NFL's Best Trade Pieces of the 2022 Offseason

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters would rank higher on this list if he weren't recovering from a torn ACL and set to carry a cap hit of $15.5 million in 2022. He represents a fairly sizable risk and could be a cap casualty anyway—only $5.5 million in dead money remains on his deal.

These are all reasons the Ravens could be willing to move Peters, though. Baltimore's defense has survived without him, and the Ravens hold the top seed in the AFC. The Ravens could easily determine that they don't need Peters at his price point, and they would likely get a decent return.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler with an impressive 31 career interceptions. He'll turn 29 in January and will still be in his prime—provided he's back to 100 percent, of course. While Peters was a bit of a risk-reward cover corner early in his career—he had three picks but allowed six touchdown passes in 2018, for example—he's been more consistent since arriving in Baltimore.

In 2019 with the Ravens, Peters allowed an opposing passer rating of only 63.4 over 10 games. Last year, he allowed an opposing passer rating of 78.0.

Cover corners are generally in high demand, and Peters should draw plenty of interest if he lands on the trade block. His health will be a concern, but at least one team should be willing to bank on a return to pre-injury form.

Projected Trade Value: 2022 Third-Round Pick