Fantasy Football Week 13 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

Fantasy Football Week 13 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could EmergeDecember 1, 2021
In order to have success in fantasy football, you have to be ready to pivot. Injuries can happen at any time, and it can seem like your season is over when they happen close to the end of the year.
However, there are always sleeper options available on the waiver wire. And while it can be difficult to identify who may have a surprise showing in a given week, the more research and preparation you do, the more likely it is that you'll be able to find the right players to help keep your team afloat.
There are a lot of star players currently banged up with injuries around the NFL. So, here are some deep sleepers ahead of Week 13 who could help you win your upcoming matchup and may potentially emerge as a reliable option down the final stretch.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Carolina Panthers
With Christian McCaffrey out for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury, the Panthers will likely turn to rookie Chuba Hubbard to help fill the void in their backfield.
However, it's possible that Hubbard won't be the only Carolina running back worthy of fantasy consideration moving forward.
Ameer Abdullah could also get more touches, especially in the passing game. Over the past three weeks, he's been targeted 10 times. So if he becomes the Panthers' primary receiving back, he could be a flex option in points-per-reception leagues.
Carolina has a Week 13 bye, so the 28-year-old can't help your fantasy lineup immediately. But the Panthers return to action with a Week 14 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which could be a game in which Hubbard and Abdullah both put up solid numbers.
It's worth taking a chance on the Nebraska product to see how this backfield situation develops. If he emerges as a solid option, he could be a valuable player to have rostered during the fantasy playoffs.
Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions
In only his second game with the Lions, Josh Reynolds flashed some of the potential that he had shown at times earlier in his career. The wide receiver impressed in Detroit's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears, notching three receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Over the past two games, the 26-year-old has been targeted eight times. So it seems he's going to be a top option in the Lions' passing attack moving forward. And while Detroit may continue to struggle, he could provide some solid value as a flex option for fantasy managers.
Jared Goff is healthy and back at quarterback for the Lions, which should help their offense. Plus, he and Reynolds were teammates during their time with the Los Angeles Rams, so they already have a connection.
The Lions host the Vikings in Week 13, which should be a matchup that leads to them having some offensive success. So, add Reynolds and consider him as a starting option this week if you're in need of a receiver.
Gerald Everett, TE, Seattle Seahawks
Gerald Everett scored a touchdown in the Seahawks' season opener, but then he didn't get into the end zone again over the next 10 weeks. That drought finally came to an end Monday night, when he had a receiving score in Seattle's loss to Washington.
There have also been other encouraging signs in recent weeks that indicate the 27-year-old could be a solid streaming option at tight end moving forward. He's been targeted 21 times over the past three games, and he's had at least 37 receiving yards in each of those contests.
If the Seahawks' offense can start to produce more down the stretch, then it could lead to more solid numbers for Everett. And considering how difficult it can be to find tight ends on the waiver wire by this point in the season, it's worth taking a flier on him.