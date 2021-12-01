Fantasy Football Week 13 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

In order to have success in fantasy football, you have to be ready to pivot. Injuries can happen at any time, and it can seem like your season is over when they happen close to the end of the year.

However, there are always sleeper options available on the waiver wire. And while it can be difficult to identify who may have a surprise showing in a given week, the more research and preparation you do, the more likely it is that you'll be able to find the right players to help keep your team afloat.

There are a lot of star players currently banged up with injuries around the NFL. So, here are some deep sleepers ahead of Week 13 who could help you win your upcoming matchup and may potentially emerge as a reliable option down the final stretch.