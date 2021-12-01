Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo

0 of 3

Justin Rex/Associated Press

The latest rush to the fantasy football waiver wire was caused by injuries to a pair of top running backs.

Christian McCaffrey is out for the season, and Dalvin Cook is projected to miss at least the next two games, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The absences of Cook and McCaffrey on the fantasy football landscape forced plenty of fantasy players to scour the waiver wire for their backups and the best available options.

Everyone is going to pivot to Chuba Hubbard and Alexander Mattison because of their increased roles in the offenses of the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings.

There are plenty of others outside of Hubbard and Mattison who you can turn to if both players have already been picked up, or if you do not have the waiver wire priority in your league.

Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Jamaal Williams are all in spots to benefit from increased production, and they could be the best options ahead of Week 13.