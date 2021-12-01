Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo

Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on YahooDecember 1, 2021
The latest rush to the fantasy football waiver wire was caused by injuries to a pair of top running backs.
Christian McCaffrey is out for the season, and Dalvin Cook is projected to miss at least the next two games, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The absences of Cook and McCaffrey on the fantasy football landscape forced plenty of fantasy players to scour the waiver wire for their backups and the best available options.
Everyone is going to pivot to Chuba Hubbard and Alexander Mattison because of their increased roles in the offenses of the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings.
There are plenty of others outside of Hubbard and Mattison who you can turn to if both players have already been picked up, or if you do not have the waiver wire priority in your league.
Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Jamaal Williams are all in spots to benefit from increased production, and they could be the best options ahead of Week 13.
Tevin Coleman, RB, New York Jets
Tevin Coleman took advantage of his own team's injury situation to put up season-best numbers in Week 12.
Coleman was the New York Jets' feature back against the Houston Texans because of the injury suffered by Michael Carter.
With Carter on the injured reserve, Coleman should earn plenty of touches in the Jets offense over the next few weeks.
Coleman produced 67 rushing yards on 16 carries versus the Texans. He faces a tougher matchup in Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia held the New York Giants to 70 rushing yards in Week 12, but it has allowed over 100 ground yards in eight games this season.
The Jets could turn to Coleman more on Sunday if Elijah Moore is shut down by Eagles cornerback Darius Slay.
New York could look to get Coleman more involved in the passing game as well. He had two catches on three targets versus Houston.
Coleman is widely available in Yahoo fantasy football leagues, so he could be the ideal replacement for Cook or McCaffrey if Hubbard and Mattison are not on the waiver wire in your league.
Matt Breida, RB, Buffalo
Coleman's former teammate with the San Francisco 49ers is also making noise out of the backfield in the AFC East.
Matt Breida has emerged as a running back option inside the Buffalo Bills offense over the last three weeks.
Breida burst onto the fantasy stage in Week 10 when he caught a touchdown and ran for another one against the Jets.
Breida found the end zone again in Week 12. He finished with 55 total yards against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving Day.
The 26-year-old recorded his lowest rushing-yard total in the last three weeks on Thursday, but he earned more carries than his previous two appearances.
The nine carries from Week 12 and touchdown production make Breida an intriguing No. 2 running back or flex option for teams in need of depth.
Breida likely will not rush for the same volume as Coleman, but if he keeps scoring, there will be a spot for him on a fantasy roster somewhere.
Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit
Jamaal Williams is one of many backup running backs who will be thrust into a starting role on Sunday.
Williams had 15 carries for 65 yards on Thanksgiving Day after D'Andre Swift left he contest with a sprained shoulder.
If Swift is out for Week 13, Williams will carry the workload out of the backfield for Dan Campbell's team against the Minnesota Vikings.
Williams has 12 or more carries in five games this season, so he is the more consistent option compared to Breida and Coleman.
Williams also does more in the passing game. He caught all five of his targets for 18 yards in the loss to the Chicago Bears.
Williams is the better option for points-per-reception leagues than the other available running backs, even though he plays for the worst team in the NFL.