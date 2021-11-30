NFL Standings 2021: Week 13 Records, Playoff Scenarios, Wild Card Picture

2 of 3

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

AFC First-Round Matchups

No. 2 New England Patriots vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers

No. 3 Tennessee Titans vs. No. 6 Buffalo Bills

No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals

This bracket will surely change between now and the campaign's curtain drop, but it would be hard to complain if this was the first-round schedule the football gods assembled.

A New England-L.A. battle would put two of the league's top young quarterbacks against one another in Mac Jones and Justin Herbert—and force each signal-caller to deal with a relentless pass-rusher (Matthew Judon for the Pats, Joey Bosa for the Chargers). The Titans would be out to prove they can win without Derrick Henry, while the Bills would want to show they are an elite team and not the one that has struggled to a 3-3 mark over its last six games.

Finally, the Bengals could have a chance to start their playoff return with a cannon-ball splash if they knock off the Chiefs. Cincinnati has had the better season (plus-83 scoring differential to K.C.'s plus-31), but the Chiefs will always be a threat with Patrick Mahomes throwing to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

NFC First-Round Matchups

No. 2 Green Bay Packers vs. No. 7 Washington

No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 6 San Francisco 49ers

No. 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Rams

Imagine where the Taylor Heinicke hype train could head if he survived a postseason staredown with Aaron Rodgers. It's unlikely, sure, but doesn't feel impossible, especially with Rodgers dealing with a fractured toe.

Tampa-San Francisco could be all kinds of fun, as Tom Brady, a Bay Area native, could tussle with his hometown team and against his former backup in New England, Jimmy Garoppolo. If the quarterback battle was the featured fight, Bruce Arian's defense against Kyle Shanahan's offense would be quite the undercard.

The Cowboys (third) and Rams (fifth) both rank among the top five in passing yards per game. Need we say more about how great their matchup would be?