Ranking the NFL's Non-QB MVP Candidates in Bizarre 2021 Race

The 2021 NFL season has been even more unpredictable than usual.

While we're finally starting to get an idea of who the top teams are, the playoff race is very much unsettled. If the season ended today, the Washington Football Team and San Francisco 49ers would both be in the postseason. Three weeks ago, these two teams were a combined 5-11.

The race for MVP has been just as unpredictable. Though it usually goes to a quarterback, no signal-caller has truly separated himself from the pack.

Patrick Mahomes has already tossed 11 interceptions, Lamar Jackson threw four picks on Sunday night alone, and Josh Allen has thrown seven picks over the last month. Even Tom Brady has struggled with turnovers lately, throwing six interceptions over his last four games.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers might be the current MVP front-runner at quarterback, due in part to the fact that the Green Bay Packers stumbled through a 13-7 loss when he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, the door might be open to a non-quarterback winning league MVP for the first time since 2012.

Running back Adrian Peterson won that year, becoming only the fourth non-quarterback (along with LaDainian Tomlinson, Shaun Alexander and Marshall Faulk) to win the award this century.

It's unlikely that a non-quarterback will take home the award this year, but it isn't impossible. Here, we'll dive into six potential candidates and weigh their chances based on factors like production to date, rest-of-season outlook and their importance to their respective teams.